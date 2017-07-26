Home » News » Miscellaneous » Why would you do that? A woman put window washer fluid into engine
Why would you do that? A woman put window washer fluid into engine
26 July 2017 10:31:17
I'm pretty sure that you have heared lots of stoyes with broken cars and stuff like this but this one is for real. And we have pictures. The warning light for low windshield washer fluid was on in a Mini and the woman decided to fill the tank.
But she didn't put the window washer fluid into the special recipient, she put it into the engine. Shortly after that, the car started to deliver a blue smoke. Putting windshield washer fluid into an engine bay with oil is the worst thing you can do. And the result is obvious and can be watched in the picture.
The stuff has gummed up the valve train and turned a muddy brown color. Thanks to this operation, this Mini will need a new engine because you can't do anything to save this one.
