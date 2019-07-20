We have some new details about the upcoming Porsche Taycan
20 July 2019 10:36:55
|Tweet
Porsche Taycan will be officially unveiled during this fall at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. Until than we have seen some new pictures with a test prototype but we also have found out some details about the upcoming production version.
Porsche Taycan, the first electric series production model made by the German car manufacturer will be available in three different versions: Base, Carrera 4S and Turbo.
On the base version you will get an 80 kWh battery pack and a choice of two motors: 322 HP or 376 HP. On the Taycan Carrera 4S you will get a 96 kWh battery and an all-wheel drive system which means there are two electric motors out there. The power output will also be at your choice: 429 HP or 483 HP.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo will feature the same 96 kWh battery pack but the AWD system will be able to deliver 600 HP and up to 738 lb ft of torque (this is the value with overboost for 10 seconds).
The range of the upcoming Taycan will be at about 515 kilometers, probably this is the value for tha range topping versions.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1900 Lohner-Porsche HybridEngine: Rear Single Cylinder, Twin Front Inwheel Electric, Power: 10.4 kw / 14 bhpN/A
1901 Lohner-Porsche PhaetonEngine: 4 Electric Hub MotorsN/AN/A
1956 Porsche 1600 Beutler CoupeEngine: Flat 4, Power: 67.1 kw / 90 bhpN/A
1950 Porsche 356Engine: Air Cooled Flat-4, Power: 41.0 kw / 55.0 bhp @ 4400 rpm, Torque: 105.8 nm / 78.0 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
1956 Porsche 356AEngine: Flat 4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70.0 bhp @ 4500 rpm, Torque: 109.8 nm / 81.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Lexus will unveil an electric concept car during Tokyo Motor Show
A few days ago, Lexus unveiled the LC Convertible prototype. Now we have other interesting news regarding the Japanese car manufacturer. ...
A few days ago, Lexus unveiled the LC Convertible prototype. Now we have other interesting news regarding the Japanese car manufacturer. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Bentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Market News
Mercedes retains its first place among premium manufacturers in 2019
There are now three years since BMW lost the top position in the premium manufacturers ranking, in front of Mercedes. And it seems it still has to struggle ...
There are now three years since BMW lost the top position in the premium manufacturers ranking, in front of Mercedes. And it seems it still has to struggle ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen launches new manual transmission: MQ281
Even though sales for their DSG transmission are increasing year by year, Volkswagen is not abandoning the manual gearbox. Proof is that Volkswagen announced ...
Even though sales for their DSG transmission are increasing year by year, Volkswagen is not abandoning the manual gearbox. Proof is that Volkswagen announced ...
Various News
Aston Martin Valkyrie - first public demo run at Silverstone
Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of the most impressive hypercars which are still on the development. All the units which will be produced are already ordered ...
Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of the most impressive hypercars which are still on the development. All the units which will be produced are already ordered ...
Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Videos
Enjoy the sound of the new Porsche 911 GT3
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...