Watch this Nissan Juke transformed into a snowmobile will hit the 2019 Tokyo Auto Show

This is not the first time when we see a Nissan Juke transformed into a snowmobile. But this time, the car will get to be unveiled during the 2019 Tokyo Auto Show.





We are speaking about a JDM-spec Juke which is a mean machine. It has some outrageous fender flares and a roof rack which got an LED light bar. There are also some bright neaon green accents.





And, as you can see, the wheels have been replaced with some snowmobile tracks. Also during the 2019 TOkyo Auto Show, Nissan will unveiled a special X-Trail and the Nissan GT-R which was developed with some help from Naomi Osaka, the new brand ambassador.





Tags: nissan, nissan juke, nissan juke snowmobile

