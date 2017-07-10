Volvo XC90 T8 modified by Polestar

A few weeks ago, Polestar has become a true member of Volvo after the Swedish car manufacturer has bought all the shares. Now, Polestar has their first project after the new era.





We are talking about a performance package offered for the all-new XC60. As you already know, the XC60 is the best selling premium SUV in Europe and the new generation is likely to continue this.





Polestar is offering a performance package for the entire engine range but today we only have info about the hybrid one. The XC60 T8 is delivering 408 horsepower thanks to a 2.0 liter petrol engine and an electric motor. After a few tweaks, the hybrid power train can deliver 421 horsepower. More than that, the engine response and the throttle response have been updated in order to deliver better pefromances.





”Our goal is to create usable performance in everyday driving situations for Volvo owners who want an enhanced driving experience,” Henrik Fries, Vice President of R&D at Polesta, described the idea behind the XC60 by Polestar. “The new XC60 has provided us with an excellent base to work on with a dynamic chassis and a state of the art powertrain. With the Polestar optimization, it makes the new Volvo XC60 a true drivers’ car.”

