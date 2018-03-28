Volvo XC60 named World Car of the Year

The New York Auto Show marks every year the announcement of an important prize for the automotive industry: World Car of the Year. This year, the new Volvo XC60 mid-size SUV has been named World Car of the Year 2018.





The XC60 also scooped the North American Utility of the Year Award earlier this year, while the XC40 small SUV was named European Car of the Year at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this month. The World Car of the Year win is the first in this competition for Volvo Cars, the premium car maker.





In the new XC60, Euro NCAP’s best overall performer in 2017, Volvo’s City Safety Autonomous Emergency Braking system has been enhanced with steering support for when automatic braking alone may not help avoid a potential collision. In addition, Oncoming Lane Mitigation with Steer Assist helps mitigate head-on collisions, and Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Steer Assist functionality has been added to reduce the risk of lane-changing collisions.





The XC60 is available with a range of diesel and petrol engines, as well as Volvo Cars’ award-winning T8 Twin Engine petrol plug-in hybrid at the top of the powertrain range, delivering 390hp and acceleration from 0-100km/h in just 5.3 seconds.













