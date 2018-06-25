Volvo XC60 made completely from recycled plastics
25 June 2018 05:26:49
Recycling plastics is one of the biggest concerns of our world, so we have to take into consideration solving this issue fast in the near future. Volvo understood this and is making big steps in this direction.
The premium car maker, today announced its ambition that from 2025 at least 25 per cent of the plastics used in every newly launched Volvo car will be made from recycled material.
Volvo Cars also urged auto industry suppliers to work more closely with car makers to develop next-generation components that are as sustainable as possible, especially with regards to containing more recycled plastics.
To demonstrate the viability of this ambition, the company has unveiled a specially built version of its XC60 T8 plug-in hybrid SUV that looks identical to the existing model, but has had several of its plastic components replaced with equivalents containing recycled materials.
The special XC60’s interior has a tunnel console made from renewable fibres and plastics from discarded fishing nets and maritime ropes. On the floor, the carpet contains fibres made from PET plastic bottles and a recycled cotton mix from clothing manufacturers’ offcuts. The seats also use PET fibres from plastic bottles. Used car seats from old Volvo cars were used to create the sound-absorbing material under the car bonnet.
The recycled-plastics XC60 was revealed at the Ocean Summit during the Gothenburg Volvo Ocean Race stopover. The race’s focus on sustainability centres on a partnership with the United Nations Environment Clean Seas campaign, focussing on the call to action ‘Turn the Tide on Plastic’.
Renault Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav introduced in UK
Renault is trying to increase the appeal of the current Kadjar with a special edition, available only on the UK market. The compact crossover is now available ...
Polestar 1 makes European debut in Geneva
It was first unveiled in Asia, Volvo's biggest market and now makes it European premiere during Geneva Motor Show. The Polestar 1 landed on the Old Continent. ...
Skoda Superb offered with bullet resistant armour
We usually see Mercedes, Rolls Royce or Bentley models that ar transformed in armoured vehicles for people who fear for their safety. Until now, we did ...
Skoda Fabia update scheduled for Geneva debut
For the last three years was one of the best sold cars in Skoda range. Fabia is also responsible for current Skoda success and sales record. To keep up ...
McLaren celebrates 15.000 units produced
The dream of building a really fast car started with the McLaren F1, but then it faded away. Seven years ago, the light was on and McLaren was decided ...
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Largest gathering of Rolls Royce owners
It is quite difficult to see a Rolls Royce on the street, as the car os vary rare and exclusive. So to see all the cars in one place is quite a view. ...
Bentley Bentayga heads for a world record at Pikes Peak
Pikes Peak is no longer a race that attracts only US manufacturers and fans. It became a race to the clouds for all those who want to prove something ...
This old BMW X5 is the perfect machine for off-road - Video
A team from Russia found a totaled BMW X5 and rather than letting waste away in a junk yard they cut and weld the German machine in order to deliver a ...
