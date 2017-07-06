Volvo XC60 cameras used to create photo exhibition
6 July 2017 16:46:51
Ever thought of using your car's rear camera as an instrument for your best photos? Maybe yes, but you never went to this level. Volvo thought it could create some form of art with its new Volvo XC60 camera.
Volvo has teamed up with three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer and artist Barbara Davidson for a world-first - using the on-board safety cameras of the new Volvo XC60 to create a special collection of photographs.
This is the first time ever that a car is used as a camera by a photographer. Davidson’s collection of around 30 photographs, taken through the lenses of the XC60’s on-board safety cameras, captures life on the streets of the Danish capital Copenhagen from a completely fresh perspective.
Davidson’s photographs were first exhibited at Canvas Studios gallery in London’s Shoreditch this week and the exhibition will travel to other countries during 2017.
Davidson, a multiple Pulitzer Prize-winner, holder of an Emmy Award and a former staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times newspaper, chose to work with Volvo Cars based on her own history with the brand.
“I have a very personal connection with Volvo Cars. When I was a teenager I was involved in a serious road accident where the car flipped over which, in normal circumstances, would probably have proven fatal. I was told later that I had survived because of the car I had been travelling in – a Volvo,” said Barbara Davidson.
