Volvo XC60 and V60 receive more power for their hybrid versions

Volvo wants to offer more power to its most popular models in the US and is adding a 415 horsepower plug-in hybrid electric variant. It is destined to XC60 mid-sized SUV and all-new V60 mid-sized wagon to the 2020 line-up within the “Polestar Engineered” trim. The XC60 was named 2018 World Car of the Year and 2018 North American Utility of the Year.





The Polestar Engineered trim debuted on the 2019 S60. Similar to the S60, both the XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered and V60 T8 Polestar Engineered offer performance expressions of each vehicles’ design, while enhancing crucial driving elements such as throttle response, braking and handling on the T8 Twin-Engine Plug-in Hybrid propulsion system.





Available in Summer 2019, the model year 2020 XC60 and V60 Polestar Engineered cars mirror enhancements found on the 2019 S60 T8 Polestar Engineered. Powertrain software has been optimized to provide faster access to torque and focus additional power to the rear wheels. This optimization allows the Volvo T8 Twin Engine Plug-in Hybrid to produce 415 horsepower and 494 lb-ft. of torque.





For enhanced suspension performance, Volvo partnered with Öhlins, a Swedish-based advanced suspension technology brand, that pioneered a dual flow valve technology in the struts, which responds quickly to road imperfections. An Öhlins front strut bar increases the stiffness of the car’s body, allowing for more precise and responsive control.





Unique six-piston brake calipers feature Polestar’s trademark gold coloring and are visible through lightweight forged alloy wheels. Wheel designs are unique to the S60, V60 and XC60 to provide both a muscular appearance and enhanced airflow to brake discs.





The exterior design features a sporty character with integrated black chrome tail pipes, high-gloss black grille, wheel arch extensions and discreet Polestar Engineered emblems at the front and rear.





Inside the car is Polestar’s signature gold safety belts among a charcoal color scheme with metal mesh aluminum panels. A Nappa leather/open-grid textile upholstery combined with a leather sport steering wheel and gear shifter combine performance with luxury touches.

















