Volvo XC60 and V60 receive more power for their hybrid versions
3 April 2019 16:40:13
|Tweet
Volvo wants to offer more power to its most popular models in the US and is adding a 415 horsepower plug-in hybrid electric variant. It is destined to XC60 mid-sized SUV and all-new V60 mid-sized wagon to the 2020 line-up within the “Polestar Engineered” trim. The XC60 was named 2018 World Car of the Year and 2018 North American Utility of the Year.
The Polestar Engineered trim debuted on the 2019 S60. Similar to the S60, both the XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered and V60 T8 Polestar Engineered offer performance expressions of each vehicles’ design, while enhancing crucial driving elements such as throttle response, braking and handling on the T8 Twin-Engine Plug-in Hybrid propulsion system.
Available in Summer 2019, the model year 2020 XC60 and V60 Polestar Engineered cars mirror enhancements found on the 2019 S60 T8 Polestar Engineered. Powertrain software has been optimized to provide faster access to torque and focus additional power to the rear wheels. This optimization allows the Volvo T8 Twin Engine Plug-in Hybrid to produce 415 horsepower and 494 lb-ft. of torque.
For enhanced suspension performance, Volvo partnered with Öhlins, a Swedish-based advanced suspension technology brand, that pioneered a dual flow valve technology in the struts, which responds quickly to road imperfections. An Öhlins front strut bar increases the stiffness of the car’s body, allowing for more precise and responsive control.
Unique six-piston brake calipers feature Polestar’s trademark gold coloring and are visible through lightweight forged alloy wheels. Wheel designs are unique to the S60, V60 and XC60 to provide both a muscular appearance and enhanced airflow to brake discs.
The exterior design features a sporty character with integrated black chrome tail pipes, high-gloss black grille, wheel arch extensions and discreet Polestar Engineered emblems at the front and rear.
Inside the car is Polestar’s signature gold safety belts among a charcoal color scheme with metal mesh aluminum panels. A Nappa leather/open-grid textile upholstery combined with a leather sport steering wheel and gear shifter combine performance with luxury touches.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Upcoming McLaren Grand Tourer teased with some camouflaged pictures
Bentley launches Bentayga V8 Design Series
Volkswagen Passat reaches 30 million mark. It is the best-selling midsize car ever
-
Mercedes-Benz published the first teaser picture with AMG CLA 35
Citroen C1 Urban Ride available in UK
2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback launched in US
Related Specs
1946 Volvo PV 60Engine: Inline-6, Power: 67.1 kw / 90 bhpN/A
2000 Volvo S60 PCC ConceptEngine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 400 nm / 295.0 ft lbs
2003 Volvo S60 REngine: Turbocharged Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm
1979 Volvo 262 CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 104.4 kw / 140 bhpN/A
1935 Volvo PV 36Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen ID Buggy is an all-electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen unveiled the all-new ID Buggy concept car. The new German prototype was developed on the MEB electric architecture, ...
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen unveiled the all-new ID Buggy concept car. The new German prototype was developed on the MEB electric architecture, ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Hyundai Venue model announced for New York Motor Show
Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big. ...
Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big. ...
Market News
Opel to return to Russian market
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...
Gadgets
Volvo to introduce in-car cameras and intoxication devices
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...
Various News
Land Rover installs the most remote charging point
The need for charging points in the most remote places is a real problem. But Land Rover and Jaguar decided to tackle this with a new installation. ...
The need for charging points in the most remote places is a real problem. But Land Rover and Jaguar decided to tackle this with a new installation. ...
Motorsports
Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo launched
Lamborghini launching not only fantastic street cars, but also some impressive track cars. The latest example is the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo Collector ...
Lamborghini launching not only fantastic street cars, but also some impressive track cars. The latest example is the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo Collector ...
Videos
VIDEO: BMW iNext prototype spied during winter testing
A few months ago, BMW unveiled the concept car called iNext. According to the German car manufacturer, the BMW iNext Concept will metamorphosise into ...
A few months ago, BMW unveiled the concept car called iNext. According to the German car manufacturer, the BMW iNext Concept will metamorphosise into ...