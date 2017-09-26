Volvo XC40 UK pricing announced
26 September 2017 17:48:28
Shortly after the unveiling of the new XC40, Volvo already announced its smallest crossover can be ordered on the UK market. It all starts with the T3 Momentum version, which starts at £27,905.
Three petrol and two diesel engines will initially be available, with power ranging from 150 to 250 hp. All these engines are 2.0-litre, four-cylinder units: there are 156 hp T3, 190 hp T4 and 247 hp T5 petrols, and 150 hp D3 and 190 hp D4 diesels.
The T3 is available exclusively with front-wheel drive, while the D3 is offered in front- or all-wheel-drive form. The T4, T5 and D4 come with all-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox. An automatic gearbox is also available on D3 versions. Other powertrains will be offered later in the XC40's lifecycle.
Entry-level Momentum versions include textile and vinyl interior upholstery and the option of a contrast-coloured white roof and door mirrors, along with white and black alloy wheels.
Momentum XC40s are equipped as standard with Sensus 9 inch touch screen that works in tandem with the sophisticated voice-activated control system. The connectivity features continue with sat-nav, which includes real-time traffic information and lifetime map updates, and three USB sockets. The Sensus system also allows access to a range of web apps, including Spotify, TuneIn, Google Local Search and Yelp.
Also standard are LED headlights, dual-zone climate control with Volvo's 'CleanZone' air-filtration system, a 12.3 inch active TFT configurable driver's information display and rear parking sensors. Alloy wheels are 18 inch as standard, with up to 21 inch wheels available as an option.
The first XC40s in the UK will be the T5 and D4 First Editions, which are based on R-Design Pro versions but with even more equipment as standard. Highlights of the enhanced First Edition specification are the Xenium pack, Pilot Assist, a power-operated tailgate with handsfree opening and closing, heated rear seats, wireless mobile phone charging and the Harman Kardon sound system.
The first customer deliveries are expected in early 2018.
