Volvo XC40, the first car to offer Care by Volvo program
26 September 2017 17:40:40
The new Volvo XC40 will not only help Volvo offer a small SUV in the premium segment, but will also improve the experience clients will have with Volvo cars.
‘Care by Volvo’ subscription service will make having a car as transparent, easy and hassle free as having a phone: a national, ready-negotiated monthly fee, combined with getting a new car every 24 months.
After ordering online, Care by Volvo customers will be able to drive away in a new Volvo without having to worry about the traditional extras such as deposits, insurances, taxes, service fees and geographical or customer age-related differences.
Furthermore, Care by Volvo will, depending on regional availability, offer a range of digital concierge services, such as fuelling, cleaning, service pick-up and e-commerce delivery to the car.
XC40 drivers will also be the first Volvo customers who can share their car with friends and family with a new digital key technology. This sharing feature comes as standard for Care by Volvo customers.
The new XC40, launched this week in Milan, will be the first model on which Care by Volvo is offered. Other Volvo models will be included over time, as will new digital concierge services.
