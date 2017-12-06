Volvo XC40 production starts in Belgium

We are used to know that Volvo cars are built in Sweden. But not all of them. We already see Volvo's produced in China and since 1965 some Volvo's were produced in Belgium.





The Swedish manufacturer starts the production of the new XC40 small SUV in its Ghent plant in Belgium. The new XC40, for which the company has already received over 13,000 orders, is Volvo Cars’ first ever small premium SUV. The first customers can expect to take delivery of their new XC40 early next year.





The new XC40 is the first model on Volvo Cars’ new modular small car platform, the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), which will underpin all upcoming cars in the 40 series. The CMA platform, co-developed with Geely, will provide Volvo Cars with the necessary synergies and economies of scale for the small premium car segment.





Preparations for the production start of the XC40 in Ghent have been ongoing for a long time. Considerable investments in recent years have transformed the Ghent plant into a global export hub for CMA-based cars, including an 8,000 square metre addition to the body shop.





A total of 363 new robots have been installed, including one which has been nicknamed “the Beast” by Ghent employees. This large robot, unique within Volvo Cars’ global manufacturing system, is used to lift lower car bodies to a conveyor belt close to the ceiling of the plant.













Tags: volvo, volvo xc40, volvo xc40 sales, volvo xc40 production, volvo ghent

Posted in Volvo, Various News