Volvo XC40 most successful new car launched in UK
13 April 2018 05:14:05
Volvo is more confident that its SUV's are going to bring the company increasing sales. And is on the right path, considering the recent success of its new XC40 small SUV.
The Volvo XC40 premium compact SUV is proving a hit across the globe, and the UK is no exception. Selling at twice the Swedish firm's own sales forecast rate, more than 3,000 XC40s have been sold in the UK since it was launched in late February.
With sales currently at 2,000 cars a month, the XC40 has immediately become the most successful new model launch ever in the UK.
These figures are especially significant because the XC40 is Volvo's first ever compact SUV, and it is already taking sales from the likes of Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Range Rover.
The first cars in the UK were the equipped First Edition XC40s, of which more than 1,000 examples were available. Almost all of these were sold even before the car had arrived in retailer showrooms.
