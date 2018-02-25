Volvo XC40 Inscription available in US
25 February 2018 14:29:01
Volvo already unveiled the new XC40 last year, the car being available to order even in the US, which is Volvo's biggest market. To cope with the clients who look for a highly premium small crossover, the Swedish brand expands its trim level with a very special addition.
The XC40 will soon be available in the luxurious Inscription level trim. This trim offers unique exterior styling details including skidplates, side window and grill mesh chrome and model-specific car colors.
Inside, Inscription adds a newly designed crystal gear knob and the attractive Driftwood deco, which Volvo first introduced in its award-winning XC60 mid-size SUV.
“The new XC40 is a youthful car that suits drivers with a strong sense of individuality,” said Alexander Petrofski. “We want our customers to be able to make a statement their way – subtle or otherwise – and so we want to offer them more choices, both in performance and styling.”
Pricing and timing of the XC40 Inscription will be shared at a later date.
