Volvo V90 reaches US market this spring

NAIAS Detroit will mark an important moment for Volvo's history on the US market. The V90 will make its North American debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit and will be available as a model year 2018 later this year.





Based on the new Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) and the new Volvo design language, the V90 will share interior design attributes with the bigger XC90, such as the 12 inch Sensus Connect Touchscreen, open-pore wood trim and Nappa leather.





The V90 will be available with both T5 FWD and T6 AWD powertrains in either Inscription or R-Design trim. To provide a full range of options and personalization, the V90 will be sold exclusively as custom order vehicles starting via Volvo’s Online Concierge or Overseas Delivery. Vehicles will be delivered to customers in summer 2017.





With Volvo Concierge, customers can choose the vehicle’s features online with a Volvo representative, who will personally guide customers through the ordering process. The vehicle will be delivered to their local Volvo retailer where customers can complete the purchase. With Overseas Delivery, customers can pick the color, interior, trim and engine with their Volvo retailer and receive two paid airline tickets and hotel accommodations to pick up the vehicle at Volvo’s Torslanda, Sweden factory.





Currently, the S90 sedan, XC90 Excellence and S60 and V60 Polestar can be ordered through Volvo Concierge. The V90 wagon is the first exclusively available through Volvo Concierge or Overseas Delivery. Pricing and trim details will be announced next month.





Tags: volvo, volvo v90, volvo v90 pricing, volvo v90 us debut

Posted in Volvo, New Vehicles