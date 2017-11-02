Volvo V90 Cross Country Ocean Race edition announced

Every year, Volvo is offering a Ocean Race edition for its range of models. This year, for the 2017/2018 Ocean Race season, the Swedish manufacturer is launching the V90 Cross Country Volvo Ocean Race.





The V90 Cross Country Volvo Ocean Race was developed by Volvo designers and a group of engineers within the company’s Special Vehicles department, a purpose-built facility at Volvo Cars’ base in Torslanda, Sweden.





The engineers at Special Vehicles specialise in developing bespoke models, and are also responsible for Volvo Cars’ ultra-luxurious Excellence models as well as the police version of the V90 and V90 Cross Country.





Taking the existing model as a starting point, the V90 Cross Country Volvo Ocean Race comes with all the standard features customers have come to expect from a Cross Country model, such as all-wheel drive, increased ride height and a chassis optimised for comfort and control in all weather and road conditions.





A special, expressive design and colour palette inside and out sets the V90 Cross Country Volvo Ocean Race apart from its siblings in the 90 series. Matt grey and bright orange details, first shown on the acclaimed Volvo Concept XC Coupé from 2014, are combined with a Crystal White exterior colour and special wheels and stitching.





The initial production volume of 3,000 cars will be sold in 30 markets around the globe, including most countries in the EMEA region as well as the United States, Japan and China.









