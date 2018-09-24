Volvo V60 is now available in R-Design version
24 September 2018 12:48:08
Volvo extends V60 estate range with addition of new R-Design variant. As you already know, the car will come with a special design kit that you will be able to see very clear.
The new Volvo V60 R-Design has high-gloss blac finish for the mesh front grille, door mirror housings, window frames, integrated roof rails and twin tailpipe surrounds. There are also new 18 inch alloy wheels, LED foglights and front parking sensors available as stardard.
Inside the cabin, the Volvo V60 R-Designhas black headlining, sports pedals, a sports leather steering wheel and gear lever, and R-Design-etched tread plates.
On the tech side, the new Swedish version will be available with a sports-tuned suspension that has stiffer spring rates and faster-responding monotube dampers. Under the hood, the new Volvo V60 R-Design will be available with the D3 and D4 diesel unit and also with the T5 petrol motor.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Skoda is on course for another record year as it already managed to produce one million vehicles this year, making it the fourth year in a row that the ...
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
2018 is an important year for Lamborghini, who celebrates 50 years since the launch of two historical models. Twenty classic Lamborghinis, comprising ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...
