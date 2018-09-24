Volvo V60 is now available in R-Design version

Volvo extends V60 estate range with addition of new R-Design variant. As you already know, the car will come with a special design kit that you will be able to see very clear.





The new Volvo V60 R-Design has high-gloss blac finish for the mesh front grille, door mirror housings, window frames, integrated roof rails and twin tailpipe surrounds. There are also new 18 inch alloy wheels, LED foglights and front parking sensors available as stardard.





Inside the cabin, the Volvo V60 R-Designhas black headlining, sports pedals, a sports leather steering wheel and gear lever, and R-Design-etched tread plates.





On the tech side, the new Swedish version will be available with a sports-tuned suspension that has stiffer spring rates and faster-responding monotube dampers. Under the hood, the new Volvo V60 R-Design will be available with the D3 and D4 diesel unit and also with the T5 petrol motor.





