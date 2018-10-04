Volvo V60 Cross Country unveiled

Volvo is a true specialist when it comes to creating family cars. And now it has taken a family car and transformed it in a crossover, ready to tackle difficult terrain.





Volvo Cars revealed the new Cross Country version of its V60: the rugged V60 Cross Country. Like its V60 sibling that was launched earlier this year on the driveway of a Stockholm villa, the V60 Cross Country personifies the versatile Swedish family crossover utility vehicle.





Ground clearance for the V60 Cross Country is up to 75mm higher than the regular V60, thanks to the specially developed Cross Country chassis and suspension that enhance the car’s off-road capability. All-wheel-drive is standard on the new V60 Cross Country, as are Hill Descent Control, Electronic Stability Control, Corner Traction Control and a special Off-Road driving mode.





Like its 60 Series and 90 Series stablemates, the new V60 Cross Country benefits from Volvo Cars’ Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform, safety technology and infotainment system.





Volvo Cars’ award-winning City Safety with Autobrake is fitted as standard and assists the driver in avoiding potential collisions. It is the only system on the market to help recognise pedestrians, cyclists and large animals.





The Pilot Assist system supports the driver with steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 80 MPH. Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and other steering assistance systems are standard. The optional Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake further enhances safety.





Volvo Cars’ Sensus Connect infotainment system is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G, and keeps drivers connected regardless of whether they travel in urban areas or across the countryside. The tablet-style touchscreen control combines car functions, navigation, connected services and in-car entertainment apps.





The new V60 Cross Country will be available with a T5 AWD propulsion system. Mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants will follow at a later stage.









Tags: volvo, volvo v60 cross country, volvo v60, volvo crossover

Posted in Volvo, New Vehicles