Volvo unveiled their new mild-hybrid system for the entire range
23 February 2019 12:03:17
Volvo has taken a a significant step towards its electrification goals with the release of upgraded and newly developed electrified powertrain options, to be made available across its entire model range in the future.
We are talking about a new mild-hybrid system which is similar to the KERS used in the older Formula 1 cars. It is able to deliver a 15 per cent fuel savings and emission reductions in real-world driving.
The new mild-hybrid range will get a B badged. All these versions are based on the petrol or diesel units already available on the range.
The XC90 will be offered with a B5 version which will be available in diesel and petrol engine. The second option will be a B6 based on the T6 petrol engine. On the XC60, Volvo will provide a B5 (diesel and petrol versions) and also a B4 diesel variant. Last, but not least it will be a B6 petrol unit.
Another important news is that the XC40 will be available with a T4 Twin-Engine plug-in hybrid version of with a T5 Twin-Engine PHEV
