Home » News » Volvo » Volvo S90 and V90 receive a new T4 engine in UK

Volvo S90 and V90 receive a new T4 engine in UK

16 November 2017 12:21:49

Volvo extends the current range of the V90 and S90 models in the UK. The Swedish manufacturer released a new petrol engine in its premium S90 and V90 model ranges.

Drivers who want an alternative to diesel can now opt for the T4 version of the S90 saloon and V90 estate. Powered by a Euro VI four-cylinder petrol engine and mated to an automatic gearbox as standard, it generates 190 hp and offers fuel economy figures like 42.2 mpg in the S90 and 40.9 mpg in the V90, both on the combined cycle.

The T4 versions are available from entry-level Momentum to luxurious Inscription Pro form, and share the high level of standard features as their existing diesel and petrol-electric hybrid siblings – this includes Volvo’s Sensus nine-inch touch screen control system, satellite navigation with Real Time Traffic Information, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection, Pilot Assist semi-autonomous drive technology, LED headlights, dual-zone climate control and leather-faced upholstery. 
Volvo S90 and V90 receive a new T4 engine in UK
Volvo S90 and V90 receive a new T4 engine in UK Photos

Depending on the trim level, T4 versions are available with wheels ranging from 18 to 21 inches.

The T4 engine joins the S90 and V90 ranges alongside the T6 in the V90 Cross Country, which was the first V90 variant to be offered as a pure petrol.



Tags: , , ,

Posted in Volvo, New Vehicles

Volvo S90 and V90 receive a new T4 engine in UK Photos (1 photos)
  • Volvo S90 and V90 receive a new T4 engine in UK

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 Land Rover Discovery receives new updates

    2018 Land Rover Discovery receives new updates

  2. Ford is testing a unique EksoVest in its factories

    Ford is testing a unique EksoVest in its factories

  3. Buick LaCrosse Avenir launched in the US

    Buick LaCrosse Avenir launched in the US

  4.  
  5. BMW officially launched the new M3 CS

    BMW officially launched the new M3 CS

  6. Lamborghini Terzo Millennio explores new boundaries for Lamborghini

    Lamborghini Terzo Millennio explores new boundaries for Lamborghini

  7. Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro unveiled

    Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro unveiled

Related Specs

  1. 1956 Volvo P 1900 Sport

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70 bhpN/A

  2. 2005 Volvo XC90 PUV Concept

    Engine: V8N/AN/A

  3. 2005 Volvo T6 Roadster

    Engine: S80 Inline-6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhpN/A

  4. 2002 Volvo ACC2 Concept

    Engine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs

  5. 1944 Volvo PV 444 A

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 29.8 kw / 40 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Nissan Leaf to be produced in US and UK alsoNissan Leaf to be produced in US and UK also
In the last seven years, Nissan Leaf managed to become the most popular electric vehicle in the world. It is rewarding, but difficult to keep. So the ...

Concept Cars

Honda Sports EV Concept teased ahead of Tokyo Motor ShowHonda Sports EV Concept teased ahead of Tokyo Motor Show
Honda will use its home turf to unveil a new concept, dedicated to those who miss a sporty appearance from the Japanese brand. Honda will unveil an all-new ...

Custom Cars

Isuzu D-Max Huntsman Package introduced in UKIsuzu D-Max Huntsman Package introduced in UK
Isuzu is ready to offer some action packed inside the current D-Max pick-up. The Japanese manufacturer announced the new generation Huntsman Accessory ...

Future Cars

Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future LeafNissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...

Market News

Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestonesLamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...

Gadgets

Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehiclesInfiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...

Various News

Mopar announces 200 Jeep Performance Parts for the new WranglerMopar announces 200 Jeep Performance Parts for the new Wrangler
We just saw the new generation Jeep Wrangler, ready to be shown in full during this year Los Angeles Motor Show, and Mopar, its customization division, ...

Motorsports

Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competitionNissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...

Videos

VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/hVIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
Copyright CarSession.com