Volvo S90 and V90 receive a new T4 engine in UK

Volvo extends the current range of the V90 and S90 models in the UK. The Swedish manufacturer released a new petrol engine in its premium S90 and V90 model ranges.





Drivers who want an alternative to diesel can now opt for the T4 version of the S90 saloon and V90 estate. Powered by a Euro VI four-cylinder petrol engine and mated to an automatic gearbox as standard, it generates 190 hp and offers fuel economy figures like 42.2 mpg in the S90 and 40.9 mpg in the V90, both on the combined cycle.





The T4 versions are available from entry-level Momentum to luxurious Inscription Pro form, and share the high level of standard features as their existing diesel and petrol-electric hybrid siblings – this includes Volvo’s Sensus nine-inch touch screen control system, satellite navigation with Real Time Traffic Information, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection, Pilot Assist semi-autonomous drive technology, LED headlights, dual-zone climate control and leather-faced upholstery.





Depending on the trim level, T4 versions are available with wheels ranging from 18 to 21 inches.





The T4 engine joins the S90 and V90 ranges alongside the T6 in the V90 Cross Country, which was the first V90 variant to be offered as a pure petrol.













