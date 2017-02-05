Home » News » Volvo » Volvo S90 and Ford Mustang EuroNCAP results

Volvo S90 and Ford Mustang EuroNCAP results

5 February 2017 17:40:51

EuroNCAP hurried to test three new cars in 2017. On their list were two Volvo models and a car that became very popular in Europe in the last two years: the 2015 Ford Mustang, who recently was revised for 2017.

Launched last year, the S90 and V90 are the latest additions to the Volvo Cars line­up and the first cars to be tested against Euro NCAP’s 2017 test regime. 

Both models take advantage of the many advanced technologies of the XC90 and made a big impression in all areas of Euro NCAP’s assessment. Standard­fit autonomous emergency braking for cars and pedestrians performed outstandingly well in Euro NCAP’s tests and the vehicles also offer lane and speed assistance.

In this conditions, no wonder the S90 and V90 results surpass the best overall score of any model tested last year and now make Euro NCAP’s top­3 best performing cars ever, all Volvo.
Volvo S90 and Ford Mustang EuroNCAP results
Volvo S90 and Ford Mustang EuroNCAP results Photos

In contrast, Ford’s iconic muscle­car, the Mustang, has scored a two­star rating for overall safety, with concerns about its crash protection of adult and child occupants and a worrying lack of safety equipment commonly available on the European market. 

The results reveal the American “DNA” of the Mustang that is designed to score well in the less wide­ranging US consumer tests. The European variant has seen only those minor updates required to meet European (pedestrian) safety regulation and the Forward Collision Warning system was removed when it was introduced here.

In the frontal offset test, the airbags of both the driver and passenger inflated insufficiently to properly restrain the occupants. In the full­width frontal test, a lack of rear seatbelt pre­tensioners and load­limiters meant that the rear passenger slid under the seatbelt, implying higher risk at abdominal injuries in real life accidents. In the side impact crash, the head of the 10­year dummy contacted the interior trim bottoming out the curtain airbag.

Ford say that a facelifted Mustang will be available later this year with Pre­Collision Assist and Lane Keep Assist as standard. Euro NCAP expects to test the safety of this updated model when it is available on the European market.



Tags: , , , , , ,

Posted in Volvo, Various News

Volvo S90 and Ford Mustang EuroNCAP results Photos (2 photos)
  • Volvo S90 and Ford Mustang EuroNCAP results
  • Volvo S90 and Ford Mustang EuroNCAP results

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Nissan e-NV200 is the most popular electric van in Europe

    Nissan e-NV200 is the most popular electric van in Europe

  2. 2017 Volkswagen Golf UK pricing announced

    2017 Volkswagen Golf UK pricing announced

  3. EuroNCAP reaches 20 years and 629 cars tested

    EuroNCAP reaches 20 years and 629 cars tested

  4.  
  5. Maserati Levante gets new wheels from Loder1899

    Maserati Levante gets new wheels from Loder1899

  6. 2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid prices announced

    2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid prices announced

  7. BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race

    BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race

Related Specs

  1. 1956 Volvo P 1900 Sport

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70 bhpN/A

  2. 2005 Volvo XC90 PUV Concept

    Engine: V8N/AN/A

  3. 1963 Volvo P 1800 S

    Engine: Inline 4, Power: 80.5 kw / 108 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 151.85 nm / 112.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 2000 Volvo S60 PCC Concept

    Engine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 400 nm / 295.0 ft lbs

  5. 2003 Volvo S60 R

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiledInfiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Porsche sold record numbers in 2017Porsche sold record numbers in 2017
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...

Gadgets

Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technologyJaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar RallyStephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...

Videos

Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
Copyright CarSession.com