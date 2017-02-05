Volvo S90 and Ford Mustang EuroNCAP results
5 February 2017 17:40:51
EuroNCAP hurried to test three new cars in 2017. On their list were two Volvo models and a car that became very popular in Europe in the last two years: the 2015 Ford Mustang, who recently was revised for 2017.
Launched last year, the S90 and V90 are the latest additions to the Volvo Cars lineup and the first cars to be tested against Euro NCAP’s 2017 test regime.
Both models take advantage of the many advanced technologies of the XC90 and made a big impression in all areas of Euro NCAP’s assessment. Standardfit autonomous emergency braking for cars and pedestrians performed outstandingly well in Euro NCAP’s tests and the vehicles also offer lane and speed assistance.
In this conditions, no wonder the S90 and V90 results surpass the best overall score of any model tested last year and now make Euro NCAP’s top3 best performing cars ever, all Volvo.
In contrast, Ford’s iconic musclecar, the Mustang, has scored a twostar rating for overall safety, with concerns about its crash protection of adult and child occupants and a worrying lack of safety equipment commonly available on the European market.
The results reveal the American “DNA” of the Mustang that is designed to score well in the less wideranging US consumer tests. The European variant has seen only those minor updates required to meet European (pedestrian) safety regulation and the Forward Collision Warning system was removed when it was introduced here.
In the frontal offset test, the airbags of both the driver and passenger inflated insufficiently to properly restrain the occupants. In the fullwidth frontal test, a lack of rear seatbelt pretensioners and loadlimiters meant that the rear passenger slid under the seatbelt, implying higher risk at abdominal injuries in real life accidents. In the side impact crash, the head of the 10year dummy contacted the interior trim bottoming out the curtain airbag.
Ford say that a facelifted Mustang will be available later this year with PreCollision Assist and Lane Keep Assist as standard. Euro NCAP expects to test the safety of this updated model when it is available on the European market.
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever

To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called "Ole Yeller" Mustang, that ...
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled

Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500

Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025

One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Porsche sold record numbers in 2017

Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology

More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize

Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally

After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8

I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
