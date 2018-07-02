Volvo S60 T8 Polestar sells out in 39 minutes in US

The new generation Volvo S60 is so fresh that most of the people didn't even heard about its launch. But the Volvo fans were ready to already order the new car.





Thirty-nine minutes is all it took for Volvo Cars to sell out of a special version of the all-new S60 sedan after it was made available on the Care by Volvo app.





Customers claimed all 20 of the all-new Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered luxury sedans slated for the American market using Volvo Cars’ Care by Volvo app and their credit cards to place $500 deposits.





With 415 horsepower and 494 lb/ft torque, Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes and other enhancements, the 2019 S60 T8 Polestar Engineered represents an exclusive offering that builds upon Volvo Cars’ and Polestar’s joint legacy of design, performance, and commitment to electrification.





Volvo Cars responded to the excitement via social media by offering a complimentary Polestar Engine Software Optimization upgrade to the next 200 Care by Volvo S60 T6 AWD R-Design subscribers on a first-come, first-served basis.





Care by Volvo is Volvo Cars’ subscription program, which makes owning a car as easy as owning a mobile phone. One monthly fee includes car payment, insurance, maintenance and some wear and tear for two years. Care by Volvo customers can upgrade to a new Volvo model or model year Volvo after 12 months. Care by Volvo pricing for the S60 T8 Polestar Engineered starts at $1,100 per month before taxes, registration, and title.





The S60 T8 Polestar Engineered, along with all S60 models for global markets, will be built at Volvo’s new US factory in Ridgeville.









