Volvo might ditch the diesel engines

18 May 2017 10:23:30

The Dieselgate opened the Pandora box and now we have heard that some car manufacturers might ditch the diesel engines in the near future. Now, Volvo may not develop a new range of diesel units to replace the current ones. 

Why? The answer is simple: higher costs of meeting the new NOx emissions regulations. "From today's perspective, we will not develop any more new generation diesel engines," said Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson.

But a spokesperson clarified that Samuelsson was speaking about future options rather than firm plans.

"We have just launched a brand new generation of petrol and diesel engines, highlighting our commitment to this technology. As a result, a decision on the development of a new generation of diesel engines is not required," said the spokesperson.

According to the same source, the current Volvo diesel engines will be around at least until 2023. The alternative you already know. Electric and hybrid cars. These type of powertrains have a greater effect on reducing CO2, while producing fewer harmful emissions. 

Source: Automotive News

