Volvo might ditch the diesel engines
18 May 2017 10:23:30
The Dieselgate opened the Pandora box and now we have heard that some car manufacturers might ditch the diesel engines in the near future. Now, Volvo may not develop a new range of diesel units to replace the current ones.
Why? The answer is simple: higher costs of meeting the new NOx emissions regulations. "From today's perspective, we will not develop any more new generation diesel engines," said Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson.
But a spokesperson clarified that Samuelsson was speaking about future options rather than firm plans.
"We have just launched a brand new generation of petrol and diesel engines, highlighting our commitment to this technology. As a result, a decision on the development of a new generation of diesel engines is not required," said the spokesperson.
According to the same source, the current Volvo diesel engines will be around at least until 2023. The alternative you already know. Electric and hybrid cars. These type of powertrains have a greater effect on reducing CO2, while producing fewer harmful emissions.
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever

To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called "Ole Yeller" Mustang, that ...
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV

Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500

Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025

One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Volkswagen Group sales dropped in April

Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Omologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche track

There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous ...
Ford 1.0 litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize

Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Michael Fassbender is now a racer

Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Are winter tires good in summer?

I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
