Volvo M is a new brand dedicated to shared mobility
10 July 2018 17:25:25
In the future most car companies will concentrate on selling fleets for shared mobility. Mercedes is doing important steps in this direction, and now Volvo. The Swedish manufacturer launched M, a new brand that will expand the company’s global mobility operations by providing on-demand access to cars and services through an intuitive app.
Moreover, M will learn about its user’s needs, preferences and habits, personalising the customer relationship. It will debut in Sweden and the US in the spring of 2019.
M is developing proprietary learning technology that asks users about their specific needs instead of merely informing them where they can pick up a car.
M draws on 20 years of learnings and data from Sunfleet, Volvo Car Group’s car-sharing pioneer. Sunfleet is the leading car sharing company in Sweden with 500,000 annual transactions and a fleet of 1,700 cars. It will be fully integrated into M in 2019, making the service available to all existing Sunfleet members.
Further information about the M service will be released later this year, but it will be interesting to see what BMW thinks of this name.
