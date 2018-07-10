Home » News » Volvo » Volvo M is a new brand dedicated to shared mobility

Volvo M is a new brand dedicated to shared mobility

10 July 2018

In the future most car companies will concentrate on selling fleets for shared mobility. Mercedes is doing important steps in this direction, and now Volvo. The Swedish manufacturer launched M, a new brand that will expand the company’s global mobility operations by providing on-demand access to cars and services through an intuitive app. 

Moreover, M will learn about its user’s needs, preferences and habits, personalising the customer relationship. It will debut in Sweden and the US in the spring of 2019.

M is developing proprietary learning technology that asks users about their specific needs instead of merely informing them where they can pick up a car.  
M draws on 20 years of learnings and data from Sunfleet, Volvo Car Group’s car-sharing pioneer. Sunfleet is the leading car sharing company in Sweden with 500,000 annual transactions and a fleet of 1,700 cars. It will be fully integrated into M in 2019, making the service available to all existing Sunfleet members.

Further information about the M service will be released later this year, but it will be interesting to see what BMW thinks of this name.


