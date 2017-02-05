Home » News » Volvo » Volvo celebrates 20 years since it introduced all wheel drive

Volvo celebrates 20 years since it introduced all wheel drive

5 February 2017 17:49:27

Not long after Audi announced it has produced the 8th millionth car equipped with quattro all wheel drive system, Volvo makes also an important announcement. The Swedish manufacturer is celebrating 20 years of mechanical All­Wheel Drive (AWD) by putting some of its most capable cars through their paces on the frozen lakes around the Northern Swedish ski resort of Are.





As AWD technology has advanced, the weight of mechanical systems has come down and efficiency has improved. Since the introduction of efficient ‘Active On Demand’ technology, all four wheels are always engaged to allow for the instant distribution of torque to the rear wheels when needed. 

The actual torque applied is controlled to constantly deliver the right properties regarding handling, stability and traction at any moment. Volvo Cars’ current mechanical AWD system is modular in design and used on all Volvo models.
Volvo celebrates 20 years since it introduced all wheel drive
Volvo celebrates 20 years since it introduced all wheel drive Photos

All­Wheel Drive variants account for over 50 per cent of new 90 Series car orders for the Swedish carmaker. Across the wider Volvo Cars model range, the figure is over 40 per cent.

The first AWD Volvo car to go into serial production was the Volvo 850 Estate, launched in May 1996 with the 2.5l turbocharged I5T engine developing 193 hp and a five­speed manual transmission.




Tags: , ,

Posted in Volvo, Various News

Volvo celebrates 20 years since it introduced all wheel drive Photos (1 photos)
  • Volvo celebrates 20 years since it introduced all wheel drive

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Nissan e-NV200 is the most popular electric van in Europe

    Nissan e-NV200 is the most popular electric van in Europe

  2. 2017 Volkswagen Golf UK pricing announced

    2017 Volkswagen Golf UK pricing announced

  3. EuroNCAP reaches 20 years and 629 cars tested

    EuroNCAP reaches 20 years and 629 cars tested

  4.  
  5. Maserati Levante gets new wheels from Loder1899

    Maserati Levante gets new wheels from Loder1899

  6. 2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid prices announced

    2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid prices announced

  7. BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race

    BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race

Related Specs

  1. 1961 Volvo P 120

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 44.7 kw / 60 bhpN/A

  2. 1979 Volvo 262 Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 104.4 kw / 140 bhpN/A

  3. 2002 Volvo ACC2 Concept

    Engine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs

  4. 1937 Volvo PV 52

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80 bhpN/A

  5. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiledInfiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Porsche sold record numbers in 2017Porsche sold record numbers in 2017
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...

Gadgets

Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technologyJaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar RallyStephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...

Videos

Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
Copyright CarSession.com