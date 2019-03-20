Volvo Care Key launched in Europe

In order to make car sharing safer, Volvo is introducing a technology that will allow its clients to borrow safely their car to friends and relatives.





Volvo Cars reveals the Care Key, a feature that will come as standard on all Volvo cars from model year 2021.





The Care Key allows Volvo drivers to set limitations on the car’s top speed, before lending their car to other family members or to younger and inexperienced drivers such as teenagers who have only just received their driver’s licence.





The launch of the Care Key follows the announcement earlier this month that Volvo Cars will limit the top speed on all its cars to 180kph (112mph) from 2020, in order to send a strong signal about the dangers of speeding.





The speed limit and the Care Key are both part of that initiative and illustrate how car makers can take active responsibility for striving to achieve zero traffic fatalities by supporting better driver behaviour.





Beyond the potential safety benefits, features such as a speed limit and the Care Key are also likely to offer Volvo drivers a financial benefit. The company is currently inviting insurance companies in several markets to conversations to offer special, favourable insurance to the Volvo community using these safety features.





Specific deals and terms will depend on local market circumstances, but Volvo Cars expects to announce the first of several agreements with national insurance firms soon.













