Volvo Care Key launched in Europe
20 March 2019 19:21:13
In order to make car sharing safer, Volvo is introducing a technology that will allow its clients to borrow safely their car to friends and relatives.
Volvo Cars reveals the Care Key, a feature that will come as standard on all Volvo cars from model year 2021.
The Care Key allows Volvo drivers to set limitations on the car’s top speed, before lending their car to other family members or to younger and inexperienced drivers such as teenagers who have only just received their driver’s licence.
The launch of the Care Key follows the announcement earlier this month that Volvo Cars will limit the top speed on all its cars to 180kph (112mph) from 2020, in order to send a strong signal about the dangers of speeding.
The speed limit and the Care Key are both part of that initiative and illustrate how car makers can take active responsibility for striving to achieve zero traffic fatalities by supporting better driver behaviour.
Beyond the potential safety benefits, features such as a speed limit and the Care Key are also likely to offer Volvo drivers a financial benefit. The company is currently inviting insurance companies in several markets to conversations to offer special, favourable insurance to the Volvo community using these safety features.
Specific deals and terms will depend on local market circumstances, but Volvo Cars expects to announce the first of several agreements with national insurance firms soon.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK

After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car

During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power

Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
New Hyundai Sonata to feature new platform

After we saw the first images of the new Sonata, Hyundai is offering new details on the mid-sized sedan. The Korean car manufacturer has announced that ...
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months

After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence

Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...
Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition launched in Geneva

2019 is a very important year for Bentley, who will celebrate its centenary. To mark this important occasion, one of Bentley's partners is preparing something ...
McLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing car

McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...
Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system

The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
