Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars

Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current producers already promised they will launch a self driving car at the end of this decade, so the race is tight.





In delivering what already promised, Volvo and Autoliv, the world-leading automotive safety company, and NVIDIA, the AI and visual computing company, are teaming up to develop advanced systems and software for self-driving cars.





The three companies will work together with Zenuity, a newly formed automotive software development joint venture equally owned by Volvo Cars and Autoliv, to develop next-generation self-driving car technologies. Volvo Cars is committed to having Level 4 autonomous cars for sale by 2021.





As part of the collaboration, Volvo Cars, Autoliv and Zenuity will use NVIDIA’s AI car computing platform as the foundation for their own advanced software development, bringing together two of the most respected companies in automotive safety with one of the world’s leading artificial intelligence companies.





Volvo Cars, Autoliv, Zenuity and NVIDIA will work together to develop systems that can utilise deep learning – a form of artificial intelligence – to recognise objects in their environment, anticipate potential threats and navigate safely.





These systems can compare real-time situational awareness with a known high-definition map, enabling them to plan a safe route and drive precisely along it, adjusting to ever-changing circumstances. They also perform other critical functions such as stitching camera inputs to create a complete surround-view of the car.





Zenuity will provide Volvo Cars with self-driving software. At the same time, Autoliv will also sell this software to third-party OEMs using Autoliv’s established and broad sales, marketing and distribution network.









