Home » News » Volvo » Volvo announced record sales for 2018

Volvo announced record sales for 2018

4 January 2019 15:24:09

2018 was a fantastic year for Volvo, as the Swedish manufacturer became even more popular on the premium market. It is far away from its German rivals, but is on the right way.

2018 was the year Volvo managed to break the 600,000 sales milestone for the first time ever since the company was founded in 1927. The company’s sales rose 12.4 per cent to 642,253 cars in 2018, compared with the same period the year before. This is the fifth consecutive year of record global sales for Volvo Cars. In 2017, the company sold 571,577 cars.

The new sales record in 2018 underscores strong demand for Volvo’s renewed product portfolio, led by its award-winning SUV line-up, across the core regions of the US, China and Europe. In December the company sold 60,157 cars, up 2.8 per cent compared with the same period last year.
Volvo announced record sales for 2018
Volvo announced record sales for 2018 Photos

In the January-to-December period, US sales grew by 20.6 per cent to 98,263 cars compared with the same period the year before. The strong performance came on the back of growing demand for its SUV line-up, led by the XC60. The made-in-the-US S60 saloons have also started reaching dealerships and should contribute to volumes in 2019. In December, Volvo Cars sold 8,826 cars in the US market.

Sales in China grew by 14.1 per cent to 130,593 cars during the year, as compared with the same period the year before. The demand was spearheaded by the locally assembled XC60 and the S90 models. For December, total sales in the region reached 11,868 cars, up 17.9 per cent.

Europe also reported a strong performance in the year. Sales rose by 6.4 per cent to 317,838 cars in the 12-month period compared with 2017. The robust performance was led by the new V60 and XC40 models. In December the company sold 29,469 cars in the region.


Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Volvo, Market News

Volvo announced record sales for 2018 Photos (1 photos)
  • Volvo announced record sales for 2018

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Kia Stonic Mixx launched in UK

    Kia Stonic Mixx launched in UK

  2. Toyota unveils P4 Automated Driving Concept

    Toyota unveils P4 Automated Driving Concept

  3. Infiniti QX Inspiration Concept unveiled

    Infiniti QX Inspiration Concept unveiled

  4.  
  5. Kia Picanto Wave available in UK

    Kia Picanto Wave available in UK

  6. Volvo announced record sales for 2018

    Volvo announced record sales for 2018

  7. New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport launched

    New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport launched

Related Specs

  1. 1979 Volvo 262 Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 104.4 kw / 140 bhpN/A

  2. 2002 Volvo ACC2 Concept

    Engine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs

  3. 1961 Volvo P 120

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 44.7 kw / 60 bhpN/A

  4. 1937 Volvo PV 52

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80 bhpN/A

  5. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Toyota Adventure Concept FT-AC unveiled in Los AngelesToyota Adventure Concept FT-AC unveiled in Los Angeles
Toyota tried to imagine how future adventures will look like with the new FT-AC concept, unveiled for the first time during this year Los Angeles Motor Show. ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC conceptMercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...

Market News

Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment carPeugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...

Gadgets

Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play StoreSeat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...

Various News

Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 RangerFord issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...

Motorsports

Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at CitroenRally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...

Videos

Video: Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift spied with little camoVideo: Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift spied with little camo
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz published its roadmap for 2019. In those drawing we didn't see anything about the GLC facelift but the start of 2019 has ...
Copyright CarSession.com