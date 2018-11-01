Volvo and Baidu to build autonomous cars together

Volvo is making strong efforts in developing autonomous cars. The Swedish brand is already making huge steps in securing the life of its passengers. And in the future will do even more. Volvo and Baidu, the leading Chinese internet search provider, will jointly develop electric and fully autonomous drive-compatible cars with the aim of mass producing them for China, the largest car market in the world.





Volvo Cars is the first foreign car maker to collaborate this closely with Baidu to jointly develop customised autonomous driving cars. The partnership will allow both companies to develop and sell these vehicles to potential Chinese customers.





Volvo Cars and Baidu will pool resources to take the next step and prepare for mass manufacturing of fully electric and autonomous cars, according to the agreement. The collaboration with Baidu is Volvo Cars' first of this kind in China, and Volvo Cars was deliberately chosen as a partner by Baidu because of its long-standing safety credentials.





Based on the collaboration agreement, Baidu will contribute with its Apollo autonomous driving platform. Volvo will provide access to its expertise and advanced technologies of the car industry.





Industry forecasts show that China is likely to become the single largest market for autonomous cars in the world in the coming decades. Around 14.5 million autonomous cars will be sold in China by 2040, on a total global volume of around 33 million.









Tags: volvo, volvo autonomous cars, baidu, volvo baidu, self driving cars

Posted in Volvo, Various News