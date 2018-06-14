Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen was fined 1 billion Euros for diesel emission scandal

Volkswagen was fined 1 billion Euros for diesel emission scandal

14 June 2018 06:34:31

We are pretty sure that you know that Volkswagen is involved in a massive diesel emission scandal. But this scandal is far from being over. These days, the German prosecutors fined the automaker 1 billion Euros for cheating. 

According to Reuters, this is one of the highest fines ever imposed by German authorities against a company. 

Volkswagen was fined 1 billion Euros for diesel emission scandal
“Following thorough examination, Volkswagen AG accepted the fine and it will not lodge an appeal against it. Volkswagen AG, by doing so, admits its responsibility for the diesel crisis and considers this as a further major step toward the latter being overcome”, is said in a VW statement. 

Also this week, the German prosecutors are widening its emissions cheating probe to include Audi and Rupert Stadler (CEO). 

