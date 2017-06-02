Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen US sales increase in May
Volkswagen US sales increase in May
2 June 2017 13:55:37
Two years after Dieselgate started, Volkswagen is doing well in United States. With its reputation shaken, the German brand is still selling ok to americans. Proof is last month sales.
Volkswagen of America reported sales of 30,014 units delivered in May 2017, a 4.3 percent increase over May 2016. With 133,861 units delivered year-to-date in 2017, the company is reporting an increase of 6.9 percent in year-over-year sales.
May 2017 also marks the start of sales for the all-new, Chattanooga built Atlas. Deliveries of the vehicle, which began mid-month, totaled 1,610 units.
Volkswagen of America sells the Atlas, Beetle, Beetle Convertible, CC, e-Golf, Golf, Golf Alltrack, Golf GTI, Golf R, Golf SportWagen, Jetta, Passat, Tiguan and Touareg vehicles through approximately 652 independent U.S. dealers.
