Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations

3 January 2018 16:51:12

Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported sales of 30,281 units delivered in December 2017 and 339,676 total sales for 2017. This marks a year-to-date increase of 5.2 percent over 2016 and an 18.7 percent decrease over December 2016.

As the company expands its model lineup to include more family-friendly SUVs, SUV sales attributed more than 48 percent of the vehicles delivered.

Sales of the Chattanooga-built Atlas totaled 6,070 units delivered, the best month ever for the vehicle. Sales of the 2018 Tiguan and Tiguan Limited totaled 8,061 units delivered.
The Golf family continues to be an important part of the Volkswagen lineup. Sales of the family, driven by the addition of the all-wheel drive SportWagen Alltrack, increased by 11.8 percent over 2016. SUV sales attributed for 23 percent of sales in 2017, which include the all-new Atlas and 2018 Tiguan.

The Golf family continues to be an important part of the Volkswagen lineup. Sales of the family, driven by the addition of the all-wheel drive SportWagen Alltrack, increased by 11.8 percent over 2016.
SUV sales attributed for 23 percent of sales in 2017, which include the all-new Atlas and 2018 Tiguan.


