Volkswagen Up! GTI UK pricing announced

Volkswagen is ready to spice up the competition in the small segment with the introduction of a new GTI family member. The new up! GTI is available to order today (8 February), priced from just £13,750.





The newest member of the up! family joins a stable of Volkswagen GTIs that now offers three key models, with the up! GTI sitting alongside the recently-launched new Polo GTI and Golf GTI and Golf GTI Performance.





The up! GTI is powered by the most potent petrol engine yet offered in the model range: a turbocharged, three cylinder, 1.0-litre (999 cc) TSI which offers up to 115 PS (5,000 – 5,500 rpm) and up to 200 Nm of torque (2,000 – 3,500 rpm).





This is channelled to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox, and enables the newcomer to sprint from rest to 62 mph in 8.8 seconds and press on to a top speed of 122 mph.





Weighing in at only 1,070 kg, and with a sports suspension set-up lowered by 15 mm versus that of the standard car, the up! GTI is as agile as it is engaging with a spirit that conjures up the spirit of the original MkI Golf GTI of 1976 – which today’s up! broadly matches for size and performance.









