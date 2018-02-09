Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Up! GTI UK pricing announced
Volkswagen Up! GTI UK pricing announced
9 February 2018 18:37:47
|Tweet
Volkswagen is ready to spice up the competition in the small segment with the introduction of a new GTI family member. The new up! GTI is available to order today (8 February), priced from just £13,750.
The newest member of the up! family joins a stable of Volkswagen GTIs that now offers three key models, with the up! GTI sitting alongside the recently-launched new Polo GTI and Golf GTI and Golf GTI Performance.
The up! GTI is powered by the most potent petrol engine yet offered in the model range: a turbocharged, three cylinder, 1.0-litre (999 cc) TSI which offers up to 115 PS (5,000 – 5,500 rpm) and up to 200 Nm of torque (2,000 – 3,500 rpm).
This is channelled to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox, and enables the newcomer to sprint from rest to 62 mph in 8.8 seconds and press on to a top speed of 122 mph.
Weighing in at only 1,070 kg, and with a sports suspension set-up lowered by 15 mm versus that of the standard car, the up! GTI is as agile as it is engaging with a spirit that conjures up the spirit of the original MkI Golf GTI of 1976 – which today’s up! broadly matches for size and performance.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Volkswagen Golf GTIEngine: All Aluminum FSI Inline-4 w/Turbocharger, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 5100 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 1500-5000 rpm
2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th AnniversaryEngine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs
2007 Volkswagen Golf GTI-650Engine: W12, Power: 477.0 kw / 639.6 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A
2006 Volkswagen Golf R GTIEngine: APR Tuned FSI Inline-4, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhp, Torque: 460.98 nm / 340 ft lbs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
New Vehicles
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace available to order in UK
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...
Concept Cars
INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealed
As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its ...
As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its ...
Custom Cars
Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan offered in US
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
Future Cars
Nissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous cars
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
Citroen C3 Aircross offers standard Active Safety Brake
In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. ...
In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. ...
Various News
Rafael Nadal receives its own Kia Stinger
Everybody understood that the new Stinger is Kia's best model so far. Fast, with premium touches and awesome design. To convince even more the European ...
Everybody understood that the new Stinger is Kia's best model so far. Fast, with premium touches and awesome design. To convince even more the European ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen delivered 15 units of the Polo GTI R5 rally car
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...