Volkswagen unveiled the all-new T-Cross
28 October 2018 10:30:38
Volkswagen has another SUV in the line-up. Its name is T-Cross and it will be available globaly. But first we have to say to you that T-Cross is the smallest SUV in the German line-up.
It is based on the MQB-A0 architecture, the same platform which is used by the VW Polo. As a result, it is just a Polo with a higher ground clereance and more musclar lines.
On the outside there are not much to say. It looks just like a T-Roc, but with some special tweaks that will be recognized only by the advisers. Inside the cabin there is some unique atmosphere. Why? Cause VW will offer a rear bench that can travel up to 14 cm in order to give you more space for your team-mates or more space for you luggage. As a result, the trunk has a capacity of 385 liters up to 455 liters.
Volkswagen sais the new T-Cross will be a big hit thanks to its safety systems. Standard, the German SUV will offer this equippment: lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring and an anti-collision system with pedestrian detection.
Volkswagen unveiled the all-new T-Cross
