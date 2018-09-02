Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen unveiled a new T-Cross teaser
Volkswagen unveiled a new T-Cross teaser
2 September 2018 06:23:34
|Tweet
Volkswagen will unveil this fall the new T-Cross SUV. The smallest SUV made by the German car manufacturer will be available on sale in Europe next spring but untill than let's have a short recap of the info we already know about the car.
Volkswagen said the T-Cross will be the most practical car in ints class and depending on the situation, the rear seat bench can be adjusted lengthwise as standard. For more legroom or - as in the case of “Grizzlys Wolfsburg” - for more space in the luggage compartment (385 to 455 litres). The maximum cargo volume represents the leading value in the segment. The back of the rear seat can also be divided (60:40) or completely folded down. This creates a flat loading area and thus even more space (1,281 litres) for the ice hockey equipment or bikes and boards. The fold-down front passenger seat backrest offers additional flexibility.
The high seating position in the T-Cross is typical for an SUV: 597 mm at the front and 652 mm at the three seats at the rear; the elevated view from the T-Cross is realised via higher ground clearance and the seat system. The new Volkswagen T-Cross is based on the MQB A0 platform, the same that is unsed in the Volkswagen Polo model. The engine range will be borrowed from the supermini hatchback.
Here is a new video teaser of the upcoming Volkswagen T-Cross.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
This is the Opel GT X Experimental, the concept that is providing a glipse of what will look the future electric cars
Opel already teased its future design philosophy and now i going even further with an official photo. Due to be revealed later this year, the GT X Experimental ...
McLaren 600LT in Stealth Grey by MSO introduced
McLaren Special Operations is always working on exclusive cars and does not lose any occasion to introduce this special cars to its clients. The newest ...
Jaguar will build electric versions of the old E-Type
While everyone is trying to offer new zero emissions vehicles, Jaguar decided it has the technology and heritage to offer an electric powertrain on an ...
Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Seat launches Shazam in its cars
Renowned for its sporty models, Seat wants to be popular also among young public who searches for apps and connectivity. That is why SEAT will be the ...
The Grand Tour - the game will be realeased soon
If you ever want to be Clarkson, May or Hammond, here is your chance. But don't get too excited because you'll not be able to replace one of the guys ...
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Mercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble Beach
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...
