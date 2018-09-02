Volkswagen unveiled a new T-Cross teaser

Volkswagen will unveil this fall the new T-Cross SUV. The smallest SUV made by the German car manufacturer will be available on sale in Europe next spring but untill than let's have a short recap of the info we already know about the car.





Volkswagen said the T-Cross will be the most practical car in ints class and depending on the situation, the rear seat bench can be adjusted lengthwise as standard. For more legroom or - as in the case of “Grizzlys Wolfsburg” - for more space in the luggage compartment (385 to 455 litres). The maximum cargo volume represents the leading value in the segment. The back of the rear seat can also be divided (60:40) or completely folded down. This creates a flat loading area and thus even more space (1,281 litres) for the ice hockey equipment or bikes and boards. The fold-down front passenger seat backrest offers additional flexibility.





The high seating position in the T-Cross is typical for an SUV: 597 mm at the front and 652 mm at the three seats at the rear; the elevated view from the T-Cross is realised via higher ground clearance and the seat system. The new Volkswagen T-Cross is based on the MQB A0 platform, the same that is unsed in the Volkswagen Polo model. The engine range will be borrowed from the supermini hatchback.

Here is a new video teaser of the upcoming Volkswagen T-Cross.

