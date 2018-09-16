Volkswagen Transporter sets van record time on Nurburgring

We are used to see fast cars or at least hot hatches setting Nurburgring record. This time, is a different kind of car. A Volkswagen Transporter has set an unofficial lap record of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in the hands of HMS Racing British Touring Car driver Rob Austin.





The lap time of 9 minutes 58 seconds, beats the benchmark time set by TV presenter and professional motor racing driver Sabine Schmitz, of 10 minutes and 8 seconds, in 2005. The production-standard Volkswagen Transporter is powered by the mid-range 150 PS diesel engine.





The attempt, filmed on home soil for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, set out to beat the 10-minute barrier and the time set by Schmitz on the same track 13 years ago.

















Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen transporter, volkswagen transporter lap record, nurburgring, nurburgring lap record

Posted in Volkswagen, Various News