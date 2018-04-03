Volkswagen Touran celebrates 15 years on the market

With Renault and Peugeot dominating the family cars market, Volkswagen sa w the launch of the Tiguan as a necessity and as a real challenge. It was a successful one, as the car managed to be very competitive.





A little over 15 years ago – in March 2003 – Volkswagen launched the first Touran on the market. Since then, over three model generations, the MPV has developed into a best-selling vehicle and a market leader in its segment in Europe. Over the past 15 years, around 2.3 million new car buyers have chosen the MPV, which is offered as a five- or seven-seater.





After its launch in 2003, the MPV was given a comprehensive facelift in November 2006 including the first semi-automatic assistance system (Park Assist). In 2010, Volkswagen adapted the Touran – whose sales had already reached 1.13 million units – to the brand's new design DNA and updated its technologies.





After delivering a total of 1.9 million units, Volkswagen developed a completely new generation of the Touran and introduced it in a world premiere in February 2015. This was the first time that the Touran was based on the new 'modular transverse matrix' (MQB), and it was now 130 mm longer and up to 62 kilograms lighter.





The car includes the optional 'Car-Net Cam Connect', which parents could use to keep an eye on their children via camera and see on the infotainment system monitor whether everything was all right in the rear seating area.





The Touran offers another sensible option: electronic voice amplification. It amplifies passengers' voices via a microphone, and their speech is output over the vehicle's loudspeakers. This can assure good listening comprehension even across three rows of seats.





The current generation also stands out with one of the largest luggage compartments in its class (up to 834 litres with five people on-board), an ISOFIX child seat system for the rear seats and a 3-zone automatic air conditioner (Climatronic).









Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen touran, volkswagen touran anniversary, volkswagen touran sales, volkswagen touran details, volkswagen touran 15 years

Posted in Volkswagen, Various News