Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Touran celebrates 15 years on the market
Volkswagen Touran celebrates 15 years on the market
3 April 2018 10:20:18
|Tweet
With Renault and Peugeot dominating the family cars market, Volkswagen sa w the launch of the Tiguan as a necessity and as a real challenge. It was a successful one, as the car managed to be very competitive.
A little over 15 years ago – in March 2003 – Volkswagen launched the first Touran on the market. Since then, over three model generations, the MPV has developed into a best-selling vehicle and a market leader in its segment in Europe. Over the past 15 years, around 2.3 million new car buyers have chosen the MPV, which is offered as a five- or seven-seater.
After its launch in 2003, the MPV was given a comprehensive facelift in November 2006 including the first semi-automatic assistance system (Park Assist). In 2010, Volkswagen adapted the Touran – whose sales had already reached 1.13 million units – to the brand's new design DNA and updated its technologies.
After delivering a total of 1.9 million units, Volkswagen developed a completely new generation of the Touran and introduced it in a world premiere in February 2015. This was the first time that the Touran was based on the new 'modular transverse matrix' (MQB), and it was now 130 mm longer and up to 62 kilograms lighter.
The car includes the optional 'Car-Net Cam Connect', which parents could use to keep an eye on their children via camera and see on the infotainment system monitor whether everything was all right in the rear seating area.
The Touran offers another sensible option: electronic voice amplification. It amplifies passengers' voices via a microphone, and their speech is output over the vehicle's loudspeakers. This can assure good listening comprehension even across three rows of seats.
The current generation also stands out with one of the largest luggage compartments in its class (up to 834 litres with five people on-board), an ISOFIX child seat system for the rear seats and a 3-zone automatic air conditioner (Climatronic).
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen 1-Litre ConceptEngine: 1 Cylinder Diesel, Power: 6.3 kw / 8.5 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 18.4 nm / 13.6 ft lbs
2002 Volkswagen Phaeton W12Engine: W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1997 Volkswagen W12 ConceptEngine: Volkswagen W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 5800 rpm
2001 Volkswagen W12 Nardo ConceptEngine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A
1998 Volkswagen W12 Roadster ConceptEngine: Volkswagen W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Concept Cars
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Porsche will spend 6 billion Euros on electromobility by 2022
Porsche has announced that in the next few year we will see some impressive investments in the electromobility sector. According to the German car manufacturer, ...
Porsche has announced that in the next few year we will see some impressive investments in the electromobility sector. According to the German car manufacturer, ...
Market News
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units sold
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
Gadgets
Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Videos
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...