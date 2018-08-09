Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Touareg gets new TDI engine in the UK
Volkswagen Touareg gets new TDI engine in the UK
9 August 2018 19:10:44
Volkswagen Touareg is on the market for only two months, but the orders are flowing. In order to keep them running and to attract even more customers, the Touareg has a new engine in the UK.
The 3.0-litre V6 TDI unit has an output of 231 PS and joins the 286 PS TDI engine that the Touareg launched with in June.
Both engines are available on the new model’s three trims – the Touareg SEL, Touareg R-Line and Touareg R-Line Tech. This enhances customer choice and results in a lower starting price for the car. The all-new Touareg SEL with the new 231 PS V6 TDI engine is priced at £48,995.
The 231 PS engine delivers maximum power from 3,250 rpm to 4,750 rpm. Peak torque is 500 Nm from 1,750 rpm to 3,000 rpm and the new engine maintains the same CO? figure (173 g/km) and the same towing capacity (3,500 kg) as the 286 PS unit.
All Touaregs are equipped with an eight-speed tiptronic automatic gearbox and all feature 4MOTION four-wheel drive and a limited slip differential.
On the inside, the Touareg SEL is fitted with ‘Vienna Black’ leather and LED white interior lighting. The gear knob is leather-trimmed with a gloss black inlay and aluminium trim. The steering wheel is also leather trimmed, and includes paddle shift, gloss black inserts, and aluminium trim.
The Touareg SEL has 19-inch ‘Osorno’ alloy wheels and full LED headlights, which include LED static cornering lights. The rear tail lights are also LED, as are the rear fog lights.
Like the SEL model the Touareg R-Line includes Adaptive Cruise Control and Front Assist. Additionally, the R-Line model has 20-inch ‘Braga’ Dark Graphite diamond-turned alloy wheels with sports suspension. Exterior styling is enhanced with sporty styling cues, such as a ‘Gloss Black’ rear diffuser. The 4Zone climate control system, electric tailgate, a rear-view camera, and Park Assist bring even more technology to the car.
The R-Line Tech trim includes the Discover Premium infotainment system, which has a 15-inch touchscreen. Discover Premium has Nav-Gen4-Routing, which means routes are calculated online and take traffic conditions into account. The car will also learn frequent routes.
The infotainment touchscreen merges with the 12-inch high-resolution TFT digital screen that sits in front of the driver in lieu of traditional instrumentation. Together these two screens form the ‘Innovision Cockpit’.
The R-Line Tech model includes 14-way adjustable front ergoComfort seats with ‘Vienna’ leather. The seats are embossed with the Volkswagen R-Line logo. They also have memory settings for the seat and door mirror position. R-Line Tech models also feature keyless entry and keyless start.
