Volkswagen Touareg awarded five-stars at EuroNCAP

Launched on the European market for six months already, the new generation Volkswagen Touareg is becoming an instant success. And now it will have even more appeal after the EuroNCAP results.





Euro NCAP has awarded the new luxury class model the maximum possible rating of five stars.





The five-star rating received during the demanding testing methods of the “European New Car Assessment Programme” – or in short: Euro NCAP – underlines that the Touareg can be considered a particularly safe choice within its vehicle category.





The SUV scores very good results in all four individual Euro NCAP categories. In the “Adult occupant safety” category, the vehicle scores 89 percent of the maximum mark. The Touareg also scores 86 percent for “Child occupant safety”, 81 percent in the “Safety assist” category and 72 percent in terms of “Vulnerable road users”.





Over the past few years, the test programme’s criteria have become increasingly strict and it currently includes elements, such as different collision scenarios (including front- end collisions with an aluminium barrier at 64 km/h and a 40 percent overlap, side impact at 50 km/h into the vehicle's side structure, bollard side impact at 32 km/h) and more stringent demands in terms of standard driver assist systems.





The Touareg launches with the widest range of assist, driving dynamics and comfort systems that has ever been integrated in a Volkswagen.





This includes technologies such as Night Vision (detects persons and animals in the dark using a thermal imaging camera) Traffic Jam and Roadwork Lane Assist (assisted steering and lane departure warning up to 60 km/h, acceleration and braking), Front Cross Traffic Assist (responds to traffic crossing in front of the Touareg), a new roll stabilisation system with electromechanically controlled anti-roll bars, IQ.Light – LED Matrix headlights (interactive dipped beams and main beams controlled by a camera) and a head-up display projected directly onto the windscreen (windshield head-up display).













