Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Touareg awarded five-stars at EuroNCAP
Volkswagen Touareg awarded five-stars at EuroNCAP
20 September 2018 18:15:07
|Tweet
Launched on the European market for six months already, the new generation Volkswagen Touareg is becoming an instant success. And now it will have even more appeal after the EuroNCAP results.
Euro NCAP has awarded the new luxury class model the maximum possible rating of five stars.
The five-star rating received during the demanding testing methods of the “European New Car Assessment Programme” – or in short: Euro NCAP – underlines that the Touareg can be considered a particularly safe choice within its vehicle category.
The SUV scores very good results in all four individual Euro NCAP categories. In the “Adult occupant safety” category, the vehicle scores 89 percent of the maximum mark. The Touareg also scores 86 percent for “Child occupant safety”, 81 percent in the “Safety assist” category and 72 percent in terms of “Vulnerable road users”.
Over the past few years, the test programme’s criteria have become increasingly strict and it currently includes elements, such as different collision scenarios (including front- end collisions with an aluminium barrier at 64 km/h and a 40 percent overlap, side impact at 50 km/h into the vehicle's side structure, bollard side impact at 32 km/h) and more stringent demands in terms of standard driver assist systems.
The Touareg launches with the widest range of assist, driving dynamics and comfort systems that has ever been integrated in a Volkswagen.
This includes technologies such as Night Vision (detects persons and animals in the dark using a thermal imaging camera) Traffic Jam and Roadwork Lane Assist (assisted steering and lane departure warning up to 60 km/h, acceleration and braking), Front Cross Traffic Assist (responds to traffic crossing in front of the Touareg), a new roll stabilisation system with electromechanically controlled anti-roll bars, IQ.Light – LED Matrix headlights (interactive dipped beams and main beams controlled by a camera) and a head-up display projected directly onto the windscreen (windshield head-up display).
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Volkswagen Passat R36Engine: 15 Degree Cast Iron V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhpN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The hypercar was developed to celebrate ...
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The hypercar was developed to celebrate ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
2017 Mercedes sales reach new record level
After it managed to surpass sales of its main rival in the premium segment, Mercedes is now building up its lead. ...
After it managed to surpass sales of its main rival in the premium segment, Mercedes is now building up its lead. ...
Gadgets
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
Various News
Volkswagen Transporter sets van record time on Nurburgring
We are used to see fast cars or at least hot hatches setting Nurburgring record. This time, is a different kind of car. A Volkswagen Transporter has set ...
We are used to see fast cars or at least hot hatches setting Nurburgring record. This time, is a different kind of car. A Volkswagen Transporter has set ...
Motorsports
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will be seen in flesh and bones during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
Videos
Mercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble Beach
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...