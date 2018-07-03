Volkswagen to unveil new Camper Van

Volkswagen is one of the strongest name in Europe when it comes to building commercial vehicles. So every concept coming from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is something we will see in the future.





Volkswagen has taken the 2017 California XXL concept vehicle and developed it into a camper van ready for full production. The company will present the new Crafter-based camper for the first time at the 2018 Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf (24 August to 2 September).





The production version of the new camper van follows the clear, fresh design of the California XXL concept vehicle. The design also creates a link to the iconic T6-based California camper van and will likewise be available with single or two-tone paintwork.





Inside, the new model features bright colours and practical solutions. The bathroom (with shower and WC), kitchen units and sleeping area integrated in the back have been systematically thought through and tailored to life on the move.





The Volkswagen California was launched in 1988 based on the third generation of the "Bulli". Now, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is producing the California based on the sixth generation and recently celebrated both the 30th anniversary of the start of production and the milestone of the 100,000th California produced. It makes the California the most successful camper van ever.





Further details about Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' new camper van will follow in the run-up to the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf.









