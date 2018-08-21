Volkswagen to produce one million cars in its Wolfsburg plant

Volkswagen is one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world and it intends to stay so. Looking to the future, production volumes at the main plant in Wolfsburg are to rise to around one million. Higher productivity will enable higher capacity utilization.





The groundwork is being laid in Wolfsburg in order to bundle Golf production at one location as set out in the Pact for the Future. Coinciding with the launch of the Golf 8, Golf production in Zwickau and Puebla is to be relocated to the main plant. The new SEAT Tarraco will also begin rolling off the assembly line in Wolfsburg soon.





The Volkswagen brand’s Production department has defined a new production strategy to further improve production efficiency. This strategy comprises eight action areas that are now being underpinned by measures designed to continue concentrating on significantly reducing the complexity of production structures as well as on standardization throughout the global production network. A further focus of these activities is the creation of harmonized structures at all Volkswagen factories based on comparable KPIs.





The Volkswagen brand will announce the cornerstones of its new “Transform.Together” production strategy at the end of September and present details of the planned measures and action areas.









