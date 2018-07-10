Volkswagen to offer car sharing services with electric cars

We already know Volkswagen is to offer car sharing services in the near future. What we didn't know until today is that the Wolfsburg-brand will also be be offering its customers car sharing services in future.





The WE customer platform is to begin rolling out various vehicle-on-demand services, in particular car sharing, in Germany in 2019. These services are to be extended to major cities in Europe, North America and Asia as early as 2020. This was announced by the Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales, Jürgen Stackmann, at an event held in Berlin.





Apart from car sharing, vehicle-on-demand services can also include what are known as micro-mobility solutions. Volkswagen recently presented e-mobile solutions for urban centers with the I.D. Cityskater and the I.D. Streetmate study.





Going forward, vehicle-on-demand services from the WE/We customer platform, which could also be used to provide services such as a parking app or location based vouchering, are also designed to complement the mobility solutions offered by MOIA. MOIA’s products focus above all on ride hailing and pooling services.





The vehicle-on-demand services available on the Volkswagen WE platform will be managed by UMI Urban Mobility International GmbH, Berlin (www.urban-mobility.io), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen AG led by CEO Philip Reth. UMI began operating this year with a team of approx. 30. As Philip Reth commented: “Our customers expect an environmentally-friendly fleet that takes them to their destination quickly and at a fair price – and that is exactly the experience we will be delivering.”









