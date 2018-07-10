Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen to offer car sharing services with electric cars
Volkswagen to offer car sharing services with electric cars
10 July 2018 17:28:23
We already know Volkswagen is to offer car sharing services in the near future. What we didn't know until today is that the Wolfsburg-brand will also be be offering its customers car sharing services in future.
The WE customer platform is to begin rolling out various vehicle-on-demand services, in particular car sharing, in Germany in 2019. These services are to be extended to major cities in Europe, North America and Asia as early as 2020. This was announced by the Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales, Jürgen Stackmann, at an event held in Berlin.
Apart from car sharing, vehicle-on-demand services can also include what are known as micro-mobility solutions. Volkswagen recently presented e-mobile solutions for urban centers with the I.D. Cityskater and the I.D. Streetmate study.
Going forward, vehicle-on-demand services from the WE/We customer platform, which could also be used to provide services such as a parking app or location based vouchering, are also designed to complement the mobility solutions offered by MOIA. MOIA’s products focus above all on ride hailing and pooling services.
The vehicle-on-demand services available on the Volkswagen WE platform will be managed by UMI Urban Mobility International GmbH, Berlin (www.urban-mobility.io), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen AG led by CEO Philip Reth. UMI began operating this year with a team of approx. 30. As Philip Reth commented: “Our customers expect an environmentally-friendly fleet that takes them to their destination quickly and at a fair price – and that is exactly the experience we will be delivering.”
Jaguar E-Pace available with new 200 hp petrol engine
Launched this Spring, the baby SUV Jaguar is now available with more options and a new engine. The new Jaguar E-Pace can be ordered with ‘self-learning’ ...
Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Volkswagen to unveil new Camper Van
Volkswagen is one of the strongest name in Europe when it comes to building commercial vehicles. So every concept coming from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles ...
Volkswagen I.D R set a new record on Pikes Peak Hill Climb
After a long teasing campaign and intense preparations, Volkswagen managed to score an impressive time on the Pikes Peak hill climb. The electric supercar ...
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Jaguar XJ50 special edition launched
Jaguar has one of the most popular models in automotive history. And XJ50 is one of the most iconic, longly recognised as one of the most luxurious car ...
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
