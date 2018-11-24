Volkswagen Tiguan received the Black Style R-Line package

Drivers can now add a host of fashionable and sophisticated black features to their Tiguan with the new “Black Style” R-Line design package.





According to the German car manufacturer, the Tiguan Black Style R-Line can be ordered in the Comfort and Highline specification packages. Also, the package is available only if you will get your car in the following exterior colors: Mother-of-Pearl-Effect Oryx White; Pure White; Indium Grey Metallic; and Pearl-Effect Deep Black.





On the outside, the package comes with bumpers in R-Line-styling, R-Line black roof spoiler, 19 inch alloy wheels, black roof rail, tinted rear side windows, black mirror caps, black rear bumper strip, black window strips, black trim strips on the bumpers, black middle strip in radiator grille and R-Line leather sports steering wheel.





The “Black Style” R-Line design package for the Tiguan is available from EUR 3,365.00. For a more athletic appearance still, drivers can opt to add 20-inch black “Suzuka” wheels for EUR 490.00.

Tags: tiguan black style r-line, volkswagen, volkswagen tiguan, volkswagen tiguan black style

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles