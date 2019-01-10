Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Tiguan Match and R-Line Tech introduced in UK
Volkswagen Tiguan Match and R-Line Tech introduced in UK
10 January 2019 12:20:25
|Tweet
Volkswagen is expanding the Tiguan range with the introduction of a new engine option and some trim levels: Match and R-Line.
The Tiguan Match starts from £26,750 with Volkswagen’s 130 PS 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine, two-wheel drive and a manual gearbox, and the Tiguan Match range is topped by a 190 PS 2.0-litre TDI SCR variant with 4MOTION all-wheel drive and a DSG gearbox, at £34,770.
R-Line is also being replaced, by a new R-Line Tech trim. This specification now includes a £1,485 package of options comprising area view, Park Assist, Keyless entry and full electric tailgate operation. The same £200 price revision equates to an extra £1,285 of standard equipment now fitted to the already generously-appointed Tiguan R-Line, with prices starting at £33,150 for the 150 PS 1.5-litre TSI EVO variant with a DSG gearbox, and £38,335 for the powerful new 230 PS 2.0 TSI version, with more engines to follow.
The new 230 PS 2.0-litre TSI engine produces 350 Nm of torque, allowing a 0-62 mph dash in 6.3 seconds, and a top speed (where law permits) of 142 mph. The 230 PS engine is offered in both R-Line Tech and SEL Tiguans, and as standard gets both 4MOTION all-wheel drive to allow the utmost levels of grip and control, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox to ensure slick, speedy shifts. This range-topping petrol Tiguan achieves a WLTP-approved 36.7 mpg on a combined cycle, with CO2 emissions of 175 g/km. SEL cars equipped with the 230 PS powerplant are priced at £35,820.
Deliveries are expected to start later this month, for both Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace variants, in both Match and R-Line Tech trims.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2020 Ford Explorer updates detailed
Urus helps Lamborghini achieve historic sales in 2018
Mercedes-Benz EQC made US debut at CES Las Vegas
-
BMW Designworks and North Face introduce the new Futurelight Camper
This is the all-new 2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet
Toyota Supra teaser again. The sports car will be unveiled next week
Related Specs
2000 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf 1.8 TEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 273.88 nm / 202.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
1998 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf VR6Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 260 nm / 191.8 ft lbs @ 4300 rpm
2002 Volkswagen 1-Litre ConceptEngine: 1 Cylinder Diesel, Power: 6.3 kw / 8.5 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 18.4 nm / 13.6 ft lbs
2005 Volkswagen Beetle Ragster ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2003 Volkswagen Concept REngine: V6, Power: 195 kw / 261.5 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Toyota unveils P4 Automated Driving Concept
Toyota is conducting intensive tests for its autonomous cars. The technology is there and is developing fast, so Toyota wants to see how it performs in ...
Toyota is conducting intensive tests for its autonomous cars. The technology is there and is developing fast, so Toyota wants to see how it performs in ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Seat achieved record sales in 2018
Seat had a magnificent 2018, with sales that exceeded expectations and brought more clients into showrooms. Globally, SEAT sold a total of 517,600 vehicles, ...
Seat had a magnificent 2018, with sales that exceeded expectations and brought more clients into showrooms. Globally, SEAT sold a total of 517,600 vehicles, ...
Gadgets
Harman launches a technology to improve in-car phone conversations
Talking on the phone in car is quite a challenge for some volume cars, that don't offer very good sound quality for conversations. Harman is the biggest ...
Talking on the phone in car is quite a challenge for some volume cars, that don't offer very good sound quality for conversations. Harman is the biggest ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Video: Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift spied with little camo
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz published its roadmap for 2019. In those drawing we didn't see anything about the GLC facelift but the start of 2019 has ...
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz published its roadmap for 2019. In those drawing we didn't see anything about the GLC facelift but the start of 2019 has ...