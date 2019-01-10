Volkswagen Tiguan Match and R-Line Tech introduced in UK

Volkswagen is expanding the Tiguan range with the introduction of a new engine option and some trim levels: Match and R-Line.





The Tiguan Match starts from £26,750 with Volkswagen’s 130 PS 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine, two-wheel drive and a manual gearbox, and the Tiguan Match range is topped by a 190 PS 2.0-litre TDI SCR variant with 4MOTION all-wheel drive and a DSG gearbox, at £34,770.





R-Line is also being replaced, by a new R-Line Tech trim. This specification now includes a £1,485 package of options comprising area view, Park Assist, Keyless entry and full electric tailgate operation. The same £200 price revision equates to an extra £1,285 of standard equipment now fitted to the already generously-appointed Tiguan R-Line, with prices starting at £33,150 for the 150 PS 1.5-litre TSI EVO variant with a DSG gearbox, and £38,335 for the powerful new 230 PS 2.0 TSI version, with more engines to follow.





The new 230 PS 2.0-litre TSI engine produces 350 Nm of torque, allowing a 0-62 mph dash in 6.3 seconds, and a top speed (where law permits) of 142 mph. The 230 PS engine is offered in both R-Line Tech and SEL Tiguans, and as standard gets both 4MOTION all-wheel drive to allow the utmost levels of grip and control, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox to ensure slick, speedy shifts. This range-topping petrol Tiguan achieves a WLTP-approved 36.7 mpg on a combined cycle, with CO2 emissions of 175 g/km. SEL cars equipped with the 230 PS powerplant are priced at £35,820.





Deliveries are expected to start later this month, for both Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace variants, in both Match and R-Line Tech trims.













