Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Tiguan Limited edition introduced in US
Volkswagen Tiguan Limited edition introduced in US
23 August 2017 06:36:59
|Tweet
Volkswagen is extending current Tiguan range with a special edition launched in US. It is called Tiguan Limited and is arriving in showrooms this fall.
The 2017 Tiguan Limited is based off the original platform and is offered in one trim with an price of $21,995 and is fitted with 16-inch steel wheels, halogen headlights, cloth seating surfaces and door inserts, Composition Color infotainment system with Bluetooth for compatible devices, and a rearview camera. 4Motion all-wheel drive can be added for $1,975, and a Wheel Package ($495) adds 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels.
The interior features soft-touch plastics on the fascia and crisp, Anthracite Metallic trim. The Tiguan Limited offers cloth seating surfaces in Charcoal Black material.
The Premium Package ($1,295) adds Volkswagen’s Composition Media infotainment system, which has a 6.33-inch screen and USB and VW Car-Net App-Connect technologies for compatible devices, supporting integration with three available connected car systems: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink.
The Composition Media system also includes HD radio, one SD card slot, the ability to sync two phones simultaneously, and a three-month trial to Sirius XM Satellite Radio.
Other features in the Premium Package include cruise control, leather multifunction steering wheel, keyless access with push-button start, cargo cover, and roof rails.
The 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited measures 174.3 inches nose-to-tail, 71.2 inches wide and 66.3 inches tall.
The 2017 Tiguan Limited comes with Volkswagen’s 2.0-liter TSI turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Turbocharged and intercooled, the four-cylinder engine produces 200 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque from just 1,700 rpm (achieved on premium fuel). 2017 Tiguan models have an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 20 mpg city and 24 mpg highway.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2018 Ferrari Portofino - Official pictures and details
Toyota Supra successor to have a V6 and more than 400 horsepower
Fux Fuchsia McLaren 720S presented in Pebble Beach
-
Suzuki Celerio City launched in UK
FCA Fiat-Chrysler joins BMW, Intel and Mobileye for future self-driving cars
Volkswagen Tiguan Limited edition introduced in US
Related Specs
2000 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf 1.8 TEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 273.88 nm / 202.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
1998 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf VR6Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 260 nm / 191.8 ft lbs @ 4300 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Vauxhall Vivaro Tourer Elite and Combi Plus unveiled
Vauxhall will try to target not only those who look for an utility vehicle with its current Vivaro range. Debuting at next month’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor ...
Vauxhall will try to target not only those who look for an utility vehicle with its current Vivaro range. Debuting at next month’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Custom Cars
ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
Future Cars
Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Market News
2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
2018 Volkswagen Atlas receives Top Safety Pick from IIHS
Volkswagen decided it can not abandon the US market, even if its reputation was seriously shaken by the Dieselgate scandal. The German manufacturer introduced ...
Volkswagen decided it can not abandon the US market, even if its reputation was seriously shaken by the Dieselgate scandal. The German manufacturer introduced ...
Motorsports
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...