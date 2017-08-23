Volkswagen Tiguan Limited edition introduced in US

Volkswagen is extending current Tiguan range with a special edition launched in US. It is called Tiguan Limited and is arriving in showrooms this fall.





The 2017 Tiguan Limited is based off the original platform and is offered in one trim with an price of $21,995 and is fitted with 16-inch steel wheels, halogen headlights, cloth seating surfaces and door inserts, Composition Color infotainment system with Bluetooth for compatible devices, and a rearview camera. 4Motion all-wheel drive can be added for $1,975, and a Wheel Package ($495) adds 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels.





The interior features soft-touch plastics on the fascia and crisp, Anthracite Metallic trim. The Tiguan Limited offers cloth seating surfaces in Charcoal Black material.





The Premium Package ($1,295) adds Volkswagen’s Composition Media infotainment system, which has a 6.33-inch screen and USB and VW Car-Net App-Connect technologies for compatible devices, supporting integration with three available connected car systems: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink.





The Composition Media system also includes HD radio, one SD card slot, the ability to sync two phones simultaneously, and a three-month trial to Sirius XM Satellite Radio.





Other features in the Premium Package include cruise control, leather multifunction steering wheel, keyless access with push-button start, cargo cover, and roof rails.





The 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited measures 174.3 inches nose-to-tail, 71.2 inches wide and 66.3 inches tall.





The 2017 Tiguan Limited comes with Volkswagen’s 2.0-liter TSI turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Turbocharged and intercooled, the four-cylinder engine produces 200 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque from just 1,700 rpm (achieved on premium fuel). 2017 Tiguan models have an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 20 mpg city and 24 mpg highway.













