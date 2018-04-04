Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace receives the R-Line treatment

Along the new T-Roc R-Line, Volkswagen is introducing the sporty equipment also on the new Tiguan Allspace, the seven seater launched this year.





The new spec’ level adds styling and equipment upgrades that help this seven-seat SUV stand out from the crowd.





Sitting on 20-inch ‘Suzuka’ alloy wheels as standard, the Tiguan Allspace R-Line boasts a sports suspension set-up that can be further optimised via the addition of optional Dynamic Chassis Control which brings with it a choice of Sport, Comfort or Normal suspension settings.





Like the T-Roc, the Tiguan Allspace R-Line also features a body-coloured roof spoiler; Piano Black front air intake and rear diffuser and extensive R-Line styling pack.





Inside, the R-Line models benefit from the addition of aluminium-look decorative inserts in dash and door panels; a black roof lining; leather trimmed three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with aluminium inserts and ‘R-Line’ logo; ‘Race’ cloth upholstery and ‘San Remo’ microfibre inserts; ‘R-Line’ logo on front seat backrests; stainless steel pedals and unique ‘R-Line’ door sill protectors.





Five Tiguan Allspace R-Line derivatives are available to order here, with first deliveries likely in May. The Tiguan Allspace R-Line costs from £35,755.









