Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace receives the R-Line treatment

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace receives the R-Line treatment

4 April 2018 17:32:33

Along the new T-Roc R-Line, Volkswagen is introducing the sporty equipment also on the new Tiguan Allspace, the seven seater launched this year. 

The new spec’ level adds styling and equipment upgrades that help this seven-seat SUV stand out from the crowd.

Sitting on 20-inch ‘Suzuka’ alloy wheels as standard, the Tiguan Allspace R-Line boasts a sports suspension set-up that can be further optimised via the addition of optional Dynamic Chassis Control which brings with it a choice of Sport, Comfort or Normal suspension settings.

Like the T-Roc, the Tiguan Allspace R-Line also features a body-coloured roof spoiler; Piano Black front air intake and rear diffuser and extensive R-Line styling pack.
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace receives the R-Line treatment
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace receives the R-Line treatment Photos

Inside, the R-Line models benefit from the addition of aluminium-look decorative inserts in dash and door panels; a black roof lining; leather trimmed three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with aluminium inserts and ‘R-Line’ logo; ‘Race’ cloth upholstery and ‘San Remo’ microfibre inserts; ‘R-Line’ logo on front seat backrests; stainless steel pedals and unique ‘R-Line’ door sill protectors.

Five Tiguan Allspace R-Line derivatives are available to order here, with first deliveries likely in May. The Tiguan Allspace R-Line costs from £35,755.


Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace receives the R-Line treatment Photos (1 photos)
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace receives the R-Line treatment

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Citroen C1 ELLE special edition launched in UK

    Citroen C1 ELLE special edition launched in UK

  2. Lotus Exige Cup 430 Type 25 special edition

    Lotus Exige Cup 430 Type 25 special edition

  3. Citroen C1 Urban Ride launched in UK

    Citroen C1 Urban Ride launched in UK

  4.  
  5. Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line launched

    Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line launched

  6. New factory for future 2019 Opel Vivaro

    New factory for future 2019 Opel Vivaro

  7. Skoda Superb SportLine Plus available on the UK market

    Skoda Superb SportLine Plus available on the UK market

Related Specs

  1. 2002 Volkswagen 1-Litre Concept

    Engine: 1 Cylinder Diesel, Power: 6.3 kw / 8.5 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 18.4 nm / 13.6 ft lbs

  2. 2005 Volkswagen Beetle Ragster Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

  3. 2003 Volkswagen Concept R

    Engine: V6, Power: 195 kw / 261.5 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm

  4. 2005 Volkswagen EcoRacer Concept

    Engine: TDI Inline-4, Power: 100.0 kw / 134.1 bhpN/A

  5. 2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th Anniversary

    Engine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Mini Electric Concept unveiled in New YorkMini Electric Concept unveiled in New York
Mini is keeping close to its tradition and unveils a surprise concept during this year New York Auto Show. To demonstrate its appetite for purely electric ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announcedRolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...

Future Cars

Porsche will spend 6 billion Euros on electromobility by 2022Porsche will spend 6 billion Euros on electromobility by 2022
Porsche has announced that in the next few year we will see some impressive investments in the electromobility sector. According to the German car manufacturer, ...

Market News

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units soldMitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units sold
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...

Gadgets

Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in GenevaHyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...

Various News

Subaru celebrates 30 years since the first STISubaru celebrates 30 years since the first STI
BMW has the M division, Mercedes has the AMG and Subaru is proud with its STI. Subaru America celebrates the 30th anniversary of the founding of Subaru ...

Motorsports

Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser pictureAudi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...

Videos

Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuitVideo: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Copyright CarSession.com