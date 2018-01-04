Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace available to order in UK
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace available to order in UK
4 January 2018 17:50:47
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order in UK and will most probably enjoy same success.
The Tiguan Allspace is 4,701 mm long (Tiguan: 4,486 mm) and has a wheelbase of 2,787 mm (Tiguan: 2,681 mm). A third row of fold-flat occasional seats means the Tiguan Allspace can carry up to seven people and still boast a luggage capacity of 230 litres. Or, with five people in the car, the luggage capacity is 700 litres, and increase of 85 litres over the ‘regular’ Tiguan (615 litres).
Three high specification trim levels make up the Tiguan Allspace range. Beginning with the SE Navigation models, it continues with the SEL and sporty R-Line.
Equipment levels are high across the board in the Tiguan Allspace. As well as the third row of fold-flat seats every model has at least 18-inch alloy wheels, parking sensors and 3Zone climate control. All have Volkswagen’s Discover Navigation infotainment system with an 8.0-inch colour touchscreen, satellite navigation, DAB radio and a CD player, as well as Bluetooth smartphone connectivity.
Driver assistance systems fitted across the board come in the form of Adaptive Cruise Control, which tracks the speed of the car ahead and automatically accelerates and brakes the Tiguan Allspace while keeping a safe gap ahead, as well as Lane Assist, Front Assist and City emergency braking.
SEL spec’ adds Active Info Display, Volkswagen’s 12.3-inch TFT screen mounted in the instrument binnacle. It offers customisable menus that display a range of different information about the car such as speed, gear, fuel consumption, navigation instructions or map, and much more. SEL trim also includes 19-inch alloy wheels, front sports seats with 14-way adjustment, hands-free boot opening, and a panoramic sunroof.
R-Line brings a variety of sporty styling cues to the Tiguan Allspace, including 20-inch ‘Suzuka’ alloy wheels, sports suspension (lowered by approx. 15 mm), a body-coloured rear spoiler, and black interior rooflining.
