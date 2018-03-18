Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen teases a new global SUV which will be slotted under the current Tiguan

Volkswagen teases a new global SUV which will be slotted under the current Tiguan

18 March 2018 05:19:26

Volkswagen is teasing another new global SUV which will be slotted under the current Tiguan. More than that, it will be the first ever China-developed model that will be available worldwide. 

For now, the company is using the name Volks-SUV and it will arrive in China first. 

Volkswagen teases a new global SUV which will be slotted under the current Tiguan
"We call it internally Volks-SUV - the production car won't have that name - because it turned from a regional project into a global project," Juergen Stackmann, the VW brand's sales chief. 

The new SUV will be smaller than the Tiguan and it will have a boxy design. The car will ride on the MQB platform but other details remain a mysterty. 

Tags: , ,

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. A new teaser picture with the upcoming Volkswagen Touareg - this time it hides under cover

    A new teaser picture with the upcoming Volkswagen Touareg - this time it hides under cover

  2. VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features

    VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features

  3. Aston Martin SUV might be named Varekai

    Aston Martin SUV might be named Varekai

  4.  
  5. Volkswagen teases a new global SUV which will be slotted under the current Tiguan

    Volkswagen teases a new global SUV which will be slotted under the current Tiguan

  6. Volkswagen Caddy reaches 2 million milestone in Polish factory

    Volkswagen Caddy reaches 2 million milestone in Polish factory

  7. Volkswagen to build more batteries for its future electric cars

    Volkswagen to build more batteries for its future electric cars

Related Specs

  1. 2000 Volkswagen Beetle Dune Concept

    Engine: V5N/AN/A

  2. 2005 Volkswagen Beetle Ragster Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

  3. 2002 Volkswagen 1-Litre Concept

    Engine: 1 Cylinder Diesel, Power: 6.3 kw / 8.5 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 18.4 nm / 13.6 ft lbs

  4. 2000 Volkswagen AAC Concept

    Engine: V10 Direct-Injection Diesel, Power: 233.4 kw / 313 bhp, Torque: 750 nm / 553.2 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm

  5. 2003 Volkswagen Concept R

    Engine: V6, Power: 195 kw / 261.5 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept was teaser againVolkswagen ID Vizzion concept was teaser again
During the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen will unveil a special concept car. We are talking about the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept which is the fourth ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S CoupeMcLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...

Future Cars

Zenvo to launch new model in GenevaZenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...

Market News

Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 ordersVauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...

Gadgets

Ford introduces Waze on its carsFord introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...

Various News

Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance RatesFactors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...

Motorsports

This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track carThis is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com