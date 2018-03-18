Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen teases a new global SUV which will be slotted under the current Tiguan
Volkswagen teases a new global SUV which will be slotted under the current Tiguan
18 March 2018 05:19:26
Volkswagen is teasing another new global SUV which will be slotted under the current Tiguan. More than that, it will be the first ever China-developed model that will be available worldwide.
For now, the company is using the name Volks-SUV and it will arrive in China first.
"We call it internally Volks-SUV - the production car won't have that name - because it turned from a regional project into a global project," Juergen Stackmann, the VW brand's sales chief.
The new SUV will be smaller than the Tiguan and it will have a boxy design. The car will ride on the MQB platform but other details remain a mysterty.
