Volkswagen teases a new global SUV which will be slotted under the current Tiguan

Volkswagen is teasing another new global SUV which will be slotted under the current Tiguan. More than that, it will be the first ever China-developed model that will be available worldwide.





For now, the company is using the name Volks-SUV and it will arrive in China first.





"We call it internally Volks-SUV - the production car won't have that name - because it turned from a regional project into a global project," Juergen Stackmann, the VW brand's sales chief.





The new SUV will be smaller than the Tiguan and it will have a boxy design. The car will ride on the MQB platform but other details remain a mysterty.

Tags: suv, volkswagen, volkswagen suv

