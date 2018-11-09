Volkswagen Tarok concept unveiled in Sao Paulo

Volkswagen has a completely different range for its South-American market. Many of the models sold there are not found anywhere else in the world. That's why the Germans have unveiled an exclusive new concept in Sao Paulo International Motor Show. The new concept is called Tarok and is supposed to be an all-wheel drive all-rounder, measuring five-meters long.





Its innovative new features include a large variable loading area, which can be extended thanks to the folding rear panel in the spacious four-door double cab. As with the technical layout, the Tarok Concept has been designed from scratch down to the very last millimetre.





The interior indicates a new way forward for Volkswagen in the pick-up segment, with its primarily digital design. Eye-catching elements include a colour-keyed crossbar in Cypress Metallic that stretches across the entire dash panel. This crossbar surrounds a glass-covered Infotainment system, digital air conditioning controls and a Digital Cockpit, which together form the main cockpit elements with all displays and controls on a single visual and operational axis.





The Tarok Concept is powered by a 1.4-litre 150 PS four-cylinder TSI engine, which can be driven in Brazil as a TotalFlex Fuel Unit both with pure ethanol (E100) as well as a gasoline-ethanol blend (E22). The TSI engine in the Tarok Concept is also combined with a 6-speed automatic gearbox and permanent 4MOTION all-wheel drive.





It is certain that Volkswagen will soon be offering a series version of the Tarok Concept on the market in Brazil, with barely any changes. The avantgarde pick-up also has the potential to boost Volkswagen’s model range in other global markets. The future series model will start out with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel direct injection (TDI) TSI engine that also delivers 150 PS.









Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen tarok, volkswagen tarok concept, volkswagen suv brazil, volkswagen brazil

Posted in Volkswagen, Concept Cars