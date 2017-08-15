Volkswagen T-Roc: new teaser images unveiled

We are closer and closer to a new SUV in the Volkswagen range. Te new T-Roc is about to rock the small SUV segment when it will be unveiled publicly during this year Frankfurt Motor Show.





The first images are about to be unveiled in eight days, but we already have some new teaser images.





According to Volkswagen, the „all-new crossover model boasts crisp proportions, a progressive design and a wealth of innovations.”





In urban traffic or on long trips, the new T-Roc combines the effortless superiority of an SUV with the agility of a sporty, compact model. Both of these attributes are also reflected in the design, which adopts off-road features and urban appeal.





At the same time, the T-Roc remains recognisable as a Volkswagen. A style-defining feature in the front is the wide radiator grille with integrated dual headlights. Separate from the headlights, the housings for turn indicators and daytime running/cornering lights are positioned in the bumper, together with the light signature which provides the T-Roc with a distinctive appearance at night, too.













