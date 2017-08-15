Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen T-Roc: new teaser images unveiled
Volkswagen T-Roc: new teaser images unveiled
15 August 2017 16:33:12
We are closer and closer to a new SUV in the Volkswagen range. Te new T-Roc is about to rock the small SUV segment when it will be unveiled publicly during this year Frankfurt Motor Show.
The first images are about to be unveiled in eight days, but we already have some new teaser images.
According to Volkswagen, the „all-new crossover model boasts crisp proportions, a progressive design and a wealth of innovations.”
In urban traffic or on long trips, the new T-Roc combines the effortless superiority of an SUV with the agility of a sporty, compact model. Both of these attributes are also reflected in the design, which adopts off-road features and urban appeal.
At the same time, the T-Roc remains recognisable as a Volkswagen. A style-defining feature in the front is the wide radiator grille with integrated dual headlights. Separate from the headlights, the housings for turn indicators and daytime running/cornering lights are positioned in the bumper, together with the light signature which provides the T-Roc with a distinctive appearance at night, too.
Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Infiniti to unveil a new prototype in Pebble Beach
Even if it is a young brand, Infiniti wants to share its tradition with its fans. At the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the Japanese brand will ...
ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called "Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Toyota and Mazda will form an alliance
Nowadays, all major manufacturers are trying to develop alliances with one of the most important players in the industry. The most recent partnership ...
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Renault-Nissan is the new world's largest car manufacturer after first semester
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
