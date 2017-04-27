Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen T-Roc - Video preview

Volkswagen T-Roc - Video preview

27 April 2017 12:24:34

Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer has published a short teaser video with the upcoming production model. 

The new Volkswagen T-Roc will go up against the Nissan Juke, the Renault Captur, the Jeep Renegade and more. The model is based on the MQB A0 platform, the same architecture that sits under the new SEAT Ibiza or Volkswagen Polo. 

According to a recent report, the new Volkswagen T-Roc will come with a wide range of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. We are taking about the three-cylinder 1.0 liter, the 1.5 petrol unit or the 1.6 and 2.0 TDI diesel engines. 
 
 



Tags: , ,

Posted in Volkswagen, Videos

Source: Volkswagen

